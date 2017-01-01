BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196293 - 01/01/17 06:35 PM Team 5: Lane Rangers
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4393
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Secretary gets the jump on starting his team's thread. Looks like I have Bwlnggd, champ, Kwik8, and Mikestormbowler91 as teammates. Bwlnggd is a holdover from my fall team, and champ & I actually have met a bowler in common, Bill Webb, who is a NEBA legend here.

Really open to team names at this time, as I don't have one that strikes my fancy yet (no pun intended).


Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 176

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#196298 - 01/02/17 11:11 AM Re: Team 5 thread [Re: Richie V.]
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2015
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Hey guys good to be back to the Virtual League. After I moved from Tucson I found myself bowling at an absolutely terrible bowling alley, and not enjoying the game at all. I took a break from the virtual league for a while because I didn't want to report week in and week out about my awful experiences...didn't want to be reminded.

But I've found a great mom-n-pop bowling alley about an hour away that I just love. Small (16 lanes), great staff that takes care of the customer, good conditions for scoring, and a weekend league I can get to that doesn't interfere with work. Its great and I'm having fun again.

So here I am!

Richie I bowl on Sundays. I'll get scores to you late Sunday night. Hopefully I don't need too many reminders any more.
Career Highs: 300/759

#196381 - 01/11/17 10:43 PM Re: Team 5 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4393
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
161-176-179=516

The frame-by-frame

Took me a game to get adjusted to the lanes, but I'll always take two out of three over average.

Name suggestion: Lane Rangers
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 176

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#196400 - 01/13/17 06:41 PM Re: Team 5 thread [Re: Richie V.]
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2015
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
I'll give the Lane Rangers a second vote. That's pretty good if you ask me.

Good bowling this week too Richie.

I bowled horribly in my Sunday night league so went out for some practice this afternoon. I bowled seven games with finishing with 278 and 268. Started feeling some real good tempo and Execution. Hopefully it carries over to this Sunday for league.
Career Highs: 300/759

#196421 - 01/14/17 03:11 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4393
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Kwik8 liked the name, too, so it's ours. smile
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 176

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#196447 - 01/15/17 10:01 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4393
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
I usually don't use my Sunday night scores unless I need to, but tonight was a night I probably should otherwise, a 576 in which I made most of the spares I was supposed to.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 176

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#196448 - 01/15/17 10:59 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers [Re: Richie V.]
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2015
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Great bowling Richie!

Tonight I had 212, 184, 236 for 632. The lanes started very slick, and the left lane had an off-spot headpin all night. I struck on the right lane every single shot, but only managed three or four strikes on the left all night.

Seems like I'm living in the 620-640 range. Consistent, but goodness I'd love a 700. Next week...
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top
#196454 - 01/16/17 02:27 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4393
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Not a bad start...five from Team 6 and we tied for the week's high team game. smile


Edited by Richie V. (01/17/17 04:29 PM)
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 176

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#196472 - Yesterday at 10:24 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4393
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
180-135-146=461

The frame-by-frame

Need a lot of help in two of these games, b/c I never really had it after the first.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 176

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

