#196325 - 01/04/17 10:42 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4393
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
Two decent games tonight, anyway, and if I had finished the second game better, it might have been three. Most of the spares I missed were ones I really should never have left, and my only single pin miss was a 7 (I made every 10).Result
: 185-155-188=528Average (51 games)
: 174Average for last 9 games
: 167Next week's AVG+1 score
: 551Composite average (96 games)
: 175
Barry was over 500, as well, but the opposing team's woman and anchor both had good nights, with my team salvaging the third game thanks to my late string of strikes.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 610 HG: 235
The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196352 - 01/08/17 09:18 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4393
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
Really was close to my high series ever in the Sunday Niters league (I had a 612 last season), and it did feel good to get back into the 600s tonight. In particular, the six-bagger in the middle of the second game was some of my best bowling all season.Result
: 193-233-184=610Average (48 games)
: 179Average for last 9 games
: 165Next week's AVG+1 score
: 576Composite average (99 games)
: 176
Team started the way we did the first half, riding on my back for all eight points.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 176The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#196375 - 01/11/17 02:24 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Junior Master
Registered: 11/09/10
Posts: 34
A/S/L: 54/M/Philly
Wassup Ritchie,
Good to back in the virtual fold again. Started second half tonight with pretty good bowling. Using my Brunswick Arson, shot a 199,257,170 626 series. Was in a 280 game second game until unfortunate 9 pin in the 9th. Lane change dramatically last game and got too many splits to bowl a good game. Have to do better adjusting to conditions.
_________________________
B Fury
Career Highs
Game: 300
Series: 824
Average: 193 (Current)
Global 900 - Pearl Bounty Hunter (298,824)
Storm Punch Out
Brunswick Arson
Storm Virtual Gravity
Brunswick Fury (Love this ball)
#196380 - 01/11/17 10:40 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4393
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
The lanes were playing tighter than in recent weeks tonight, and it really took me a game to adjust, but I had two games over average after that. The good thing was I didn't hurt myself by missing single pins.Result
: 161-176-179=516Average (54 games)
: 174Average for last 9 games
: 168Next week's AVG+1 score
: 560Composite average (102 games)
: 176
With Jeff pre-bowling, team took three of four, with Barry high man on the pair. Si was also over average tonight.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 176The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#196445 - 01/15/17 09:55 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4393
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
I will always take a night like tonight. I didn't really have long strings of strikes, but I made most of the spares I was supposed to, missing on only one single pin on the night (a 10 pin in the third game). My third game was good enough to get my +1 for this league on the button, and it also raised my composite average.Result
: 180-192-204=576Average (51 games)
: 180Average for last 9 games
: 180Next week's AVG+1 score
: 594Composite average (105 games)
: 177
Unfortunately, Peter really struggled tonight, but the team did win the third game. Ed had the only game of my teammates that was higher than one of my games (181 first game).
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 176The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#196471 - Yesterday at 10:18 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4393
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
After the first game, I never really had it, with the second game exacerbated by my inability to cover a 10 pin. I made a ball change to my Tropical Breeze late in the second game to try to hold pocket, but that ball eventually wasn't finishing.Result
: 180-135-146=461Average (57 games)
: 173Average for last 9 games
: 167Next week's AVG+1 score
: 564Composite average (108 games)
: 176
In a forfeit situation, Barry bowled the best of us, with Donald and Si also picking me up after the first game for all four points.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 176The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
