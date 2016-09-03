Sponsored Links







Carry down makes the lane pattern longer? mrthang









A/S/L: 29/m/Vietnam Hi guys,



I join my local league this week and have found out one thing. The original oil pattern is 39 feet. We bowled 8 games, lane moving after 2 games. And as the games went on, I had an intuition about the lane carry down because the ball seems to skid more and left me lots of 7-5 split though I throwed it with lots of forward roll (less rotation angle) to make the roll happen earlier. My target is stand at 16 board, throw 9 board at target and roll the ball out to the 7 board.



At the end of the competition day, I went down the lane and OMG! Oil carries down up to 43 feet with a lot of straight line. So I went home and come up with a theory:



Game 1: the lane is still 39 feet

Game 2: the lane will switch to 41 feet (So i need to adjust my target on 41 feet pattern)

Game 3: 41 feet

Game 4: 42 feet

Game 5: 42 feet

Game 6,7,8: 43 feet



Do you think this is a good solution? I'll test it with today's league (day 3).



Edited by mrthang ( 10:07 PM )













