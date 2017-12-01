BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196387 - 01/12/17 01:06 PM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4391
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Edited thread subject w/ the new team name smile
#196456 - 01/16/17 05:15 PM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
General Pounder
3x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/28/06
Posts: 3376
A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL
Hey, almost forgot Richie. I need a sub for this coming week. My kids have their last swim meet tomorrow night. Sorry for the short notice. Got my sub for my normal league. Forgot about here smile
#196459 - Yesterday at 02:07 PM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4391
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
GP, I only have one sub, who's already assigned for Doogie...sorry
#196464 - Today at 12:56 AM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
ebon betta
Team USA Contender

Registered: 11/11/10
Posts: 485
A/S/L: 54/m/nyc /ny2
Well Yesterdays score were all below average. I should have switched balls sooner. I'm having some difficult with the heavier ball and getting it to my mark. The lanes seemed to be walled nearer the center of the lane than usual. The lt-48 would stay tight an as it came off the oil it would run high leaving very strange splits. I remember a 4-9. a few 5-10's and a couple of 6-10. In my first 2 games. The last 2 frames of the second game I bowled with my 11# rhino and while I was not Striking. Throwing in the pocket and leaving just the 5 pin to shoot as a spare was an improvement.

#196465 - Today at 01:16 PM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4391
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
I know this is not my team's thread, but wanted to comment to ebon's last post.

Those splits you left are all common, depending on the hand you roll with, and even a right-hander will leave a 5-10 on a "Brooklyn" hit on occasion, though it's a more common split leave for lefties.
#196467 - Today at 05:26 PM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
rrb6699 (RayRay)
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 486
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
hey guys I need a sub this week. I fractured a knuckle on my ring finger bowling hand. I doubt I'll bowl this week. hopefully next week.
