#196348 - 01/07/17 08:41 PM
Team 4: Team Square Balls
Team USA Contender
Registered: 08/31/09
Posts: 451
A/S/L: 58/m/Arizona
Dylan585 (199)
ExBronxiteBowler (215)
IronMaiden756 (174)
jbungard (206)
White_Rabbitt (186)
Go Team 4!
Edited by Richie V. (01/13/17 02:09 PM)
_________________________
Lock, Code Black, Guru Supreme, Score, Rave, Rack Attack Solid, Rack Attack Pearl, Mix
HG: 300 (10), 299 (6), 298 (2), 297 (1)
HS3: 813, HS4: 1055
Bowling Bag Carrier: 2006 Honda Accord EX-L, >320K miles
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196360 - 01/09/17 01:27 PM
Re: Team 4
[Re: jbungard]
PBA Senior Bowler
Registered: 04/19/05
Posts: 584
A/S/L: M 63 Staten Island, NY
Dylan585 (199)
ExBronxiteBowler (215)
IronMaiden756 (174)
jbungard (206)
White_Rabbitt (186)
Go Team 4!
My best bowling ball is my square one, but it rumbles a bit going down the lane...
_________________________
PBA50 member
USBC Bronze coach
Ritger level 3 coach
#196371 - 01/10/17 03:34 PM
Re: Team 4
[Re: jbungard]
League Bowler
Registered: 01/15/15
Posts: 83
A/S/L: 38/m/Ohio
Hey Team 4! Welcome to the Winter '17 Season!
I bowled last night, so I guess I'm in the lead-off position. Had a decent night except for the last game, where I ran into some splits that I just didn't recover from.
199-210-146 = 555
Team Square Balls! haha
Good Luck everyone!
_________________________
Bag:
Roto Grip Hyper Cell (15#)
Storm IQ Tour Nano (15#)
Storm Mix (15#)
Scores:
Curr. League Avg: 184
High Game: 279
High Series: 705
PAP: 3 5/8" - 1/2"
USBC #: 15-184560
#196391 - 01/12/17 03:26 PM
Re: Team 4
[Re: jbungard]
PBA Senior Bowler
Registered: 04/19/05
Posts: 584
A/S/L: M 63 Staten Island, NY
I bowl tonight. Bowled in a pattern league last nite, glad it ain't counting. lol 125 221 194, moved to the gutter 9th and tenth of first game and got a much better look, no one else was out there! I used the carry down as a shim off the twig...
_________________________
PBA50 member
USBC Bronze coach
Ritger level 3 coach
#196395 - 01/13/17 12:08 AM
Re: Team 4
[Re: jbungard]
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 219
A/S/L: 19/m/ny
Hey everybody! Finally figured out how to bowl again and went back to old school urethane... Shot 213-223-237-673... I like being team square balls lol
_________________________
1 sanctioned 300
Average:208
Lets get Radical!
Radical Reax (1000 Grit), Radical Reax (4000 Grit, Polished), Radical Reax Pearl, Brunswick Lt-48, Genesis "The Judge", motiv arctic sniper
#196398 - 01/13/17 02:09 PM
Re: Team 4: Team Square Balls
[Re: jbungard]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4389
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
Name set...it's original, anyway.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 177The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#196403 - 01/13/17 10:02 PM
Re: Team 4
[Re: White_Rabbitt]
Team USA Contender
Registered: 08/31/09
Posts: 451
A/S/L: 58/m/Arizona
Team Square Balls
I like it! 211, 235 and 191 for me this week. I used my Storm Lock the first two games with decent but not great carry. I put it away after leaving a flat 10, a weak 7 and a low pocket 7-10 in early in the third game. It must of been due to that square ball thumping down the lane
I went to my Code Black with good results in recovering the score somewhat. (It didn't thump so much...)
_________________________
Lock, Code Black, Guru Supreme, Score, Rave, Rack Attack Solid, Rack Attack Pearl, Mix
HG: 300 (10), 299 (6), 298 (2), 297 (1)
HS3: 813, HS4: 1055
Bowling Bag Carrier: 2006 Honda Accord EX-L, >320K miles
#196457 - Yesterday at 09:34 AM
Re: Team 4
[Re: jbungard]
League Bowler
Registered: 01/15/15
Posts: 83
A/S/L: 38/m/Ohio
Hey team! My night started off great last night...but then the wheels fell off in the 3rd game. Had zero energy left for 3rd game and also made a ball change that didn't work out so well. But I think it really all started when I had the front 5 in game 2 and then bounced one off my foot that went straight into the gutter. lol (made the spare though!)
227-227-143 = 597
_________________________
Bag:
Roto Grip Hyper Cell (15#)
Storm IQ Tour Nano (15#)
Storm Mix (15#)
Scores:
Curr. League Avg: 184
High Game: 279
High Series: 705
PAP: 3 5/8" - 1/2"
USBC #: 15-184560
#196463 - Yesterday at 09:39 PM
Re: Team 4
[Re: White_Rabbitt]
Team USA Contender
Registered: 08/31/09
Posts: 451
A/S/L: 58/m/Arizona
Good start to the season TSB! Nice start last night White_Rabbitt. Transitions can be challenging. Still, a good series all-in-all.
_________________________
Lock, Code Black, Guru Supreme, Score, Rave, Rack Attack Solid, Rack Attack Pearl, Mix
HG: 300 (10), 299 (6), 298 (2), 297 (1)
HS3: 813, HS4: 1055
Bowling Bag Carrier: 2006 Honda Accord EX-L, >320K miles
