Working on form

Nick, you got a lot of help here



BUT THE CORRECT ANSWER IS...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMgD9WpAt4M





JOE





Originally Posted By: NickBell Quote: I know I need to start the ball sooner, however, even when I do start the ball sooner I muscle it until I get to my normal timing. And if I do somehow manage to not muscle it, my feet speed up to compensate for being out of my normal rhythm.



Your footwork is fine but your timing is late. You need to incorporate a hinged swing .



http://www.billspigner.com/pdf/0712_Bill_BJI.pdf

http://bowlingknowledge.info/images/stories/slowinskifeb09.pdf



Quote: I know I need to start the ball sooner, however, even when I do start the ball sooner I muscle it until I get to my normal timing.

Are you saying you will slowdown the swing until your feet catches up? If yes then Take a longer 3rd step most pros do, and that will make the swing feel better at the top of the swing.

And yes your feet will try to go faster in order to stay in your old/late timing. Just something you have to get use to .



One thing I notice was that as you dropped the ball into the swing your hand starts to rotate to the outside of the ball . This makes your swing pop out too far right at the top of your swing. Then you have to pull the ball towards your body in order to to finish with the ball under your head.

http://s943.photobucket.com/user/spr3wr/media/Untitled_zpsmyi3779v.png.html?sort=3&o=0



What you need to do is as the ball drops into the swing rotate your hand so that your palm is facing out away from your body.



Google search - bowling pros work the inside of the ball.

Your footwork is fine but your timing is late. You need to incorporate a hinged swing .Are you saying you will slowdown the swing until your feet catches up? If yes then Take a longer 3rd step most pros do, and that will make the swing feel better at the top of the swing.And yes your feet will try to go faster in order to stay in your old/late timing. Just something you have to get use to .One thing I notice was that as you dropped the ball into the swing your hand starts to rotate to the outside of the ball . This makes your swing pop out too far right at the top of your swing. Then you have to pull the ball towards your body in order to to finish with the ball under your head.What you need to do is as the ball drops into the swing rotate your hand so that your palm is facing out away from your body.Google search - bowling pros work the inside of the ball.

