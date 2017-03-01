Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #196309 - 11:33 AM Team 1 - what name shall we use? mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1214

Name suggestions? Starting the thread for us for the new year (happy 2017!) and the new season!



Name suggestions? Starting the thread for us for the new year (happy 2017!) and the new season!Name suggestions? _________________________

Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#196416 - 11:49 AM Re: Team 1 - what name shall we use? Fin09

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 01/07/08

Posts: 1129

Not sure about a team name- I'll try to think of a few to choose from- but looking forward to this season! Finally managed to make it into the winner's circle in the fall for the first time, so I'm hoping to repeat this season!

Decent first night- 231-263-246-740- made a couple of bad shots in the first and second games, but overall carried pretty well.

Decent first night- 231-263-246-740- made a couple of bad shots in the first and second games, but overall carried pretty well. _________________________

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most



Bowl up a Storm!

#196443 - 07:04 PM Re: Team 1 - what name shall we use? 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 753

Last go around we use Big Guns (Big'uns?)

in (decreasing) order of reaction:



Brunswick Danger Zone (new release - 1k dull)

Storm IQ30 Tour(4kdull)

Elite Gold Label (1.5k+polish)

Track 300T (4k+polish)

Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)





#196449 - 12:15 AM Re: Team 1 - what name shall we use? mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1214

thought of one this evening while bowling - "headpin optional" LOL

Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#196450 - 12:17 AM Re: Team 1 - what name shall we use? mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1214

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1214A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA



Did decent tonight. 194-227-223
I'm happy with it. only two opens. I actually bowled like an anchor - all three 10th frames were strike with something and finished the games off. we took four.

Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#196451 - 08:27 AM Re: Team 1 - what name shall we use? 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 753

A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 753A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville 184

227

139

===

550



talk about falling off a cliff...pretty sure I missed a ball change, which I should made after leaving a packed 7-9 (yes, I am a rightie)



good luck ya'll _________________________

in (decreasing) order of reaction:



Brunswick Danger Zone (new release - 1k dull)

Storm IQ30 Tour(4kdull)

Elite Gold Label (1.5k+polish)

Track 300T (4k+polish)

Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)





Re: Team 1 - what name shall we use? mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1214

I'm okay with Big Guns - y'all wanna stick with that?

Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top

