#196310 - 01/03/17 12:50 PM team 6
steveA
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 511
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
High team mates
Some familiar names from past VL seasons there and some names I know from the forum
Welcome all to team 6 , what we going to call ourselves
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704



Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196314 - 01/03/17 09:17 PM Re: team 6
steveA
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 511
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
thought about trying to combine something from our names 3 S's and 2 W's don't give us alot of scope.
Combining ages gives us something close to 260 so --Not Quite Perfect--?? a possible name
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704



#196351 - 01/07/17 10:47 PM Re: team 6
wronghander
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 451
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
If you want to go with the S&W angle how about Splits & Washouts rotfl

This should be fun. Looking forward to virtually bowling with you all.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

#196355 - 01/09/17 07:58 AM Re: team 6
Smooth Stroker
Smooth Stroker Offline
Legend

Registered: 07/10/03
Posts: 1897
A/S/L: 45/M/Long Island
Ha ha. Hey all.
_________________________
A Storm is coming.

IQ Tour Fusion
IQ Tour anniversary edition
Lights Out
Natural

USBC level 1 certified coach

#196365 - 01/09/17 06:34 PM Re: team 6
steveA
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 511
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
welcome Smooth Stroker
I like the idea wronghander but got it into my head the wrong way round Washout Splits.
Any name will suit me , lets just have fun, bowl well and rack up a ton of points , so another idea from that comment Rack em Up
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704



#196378 - 01/11/17 05:21 PM Re: team 6
Smooth Stroker
Smooth Stroker Offline
Legend

Registered: 07/10/03
Posts: 1897
A/S/L: 45/M/Long Island
Any name works for me. I bowled last night. A split in the 5th game interrupted a string to give me 233 in the first game. A first frame split and 4 other spares created a 204 second game. A split in the 7th frame gave me 222 for the last game. So I spent the night in splitsville. Not horrible though. First game IQ Tour Fusion. Switched to the Daredevil for the last game.
_________________________
A Storm is coming.

IQ Tour Fusion
IQ Tour anniversary edition
Lights Out
Natural

USBC level 1 certified coach

#196413 - 01/14/17 11:02 AM Re: team 6
wklstoy
wklstoy Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/15/10
Posts: 777
A/S/L: 58/M/Camano Island, WA
Well, Thursday night was a disaster. This year I think my average has dropped over 15 pins from last year. Just no consistency or striking power at all. 224,151,147-522. The last two games were almost unbelievably bad. Missed spares left and right. The irony is in the last game, after missing so many spares, I had to pick up a 6-7-10 split just to get to 147. I think I really need to get ahold of my coach and practice a bit this summer. I haven't had any coaching or practiced much for 2 years now and it's catching up to me big time.

Hope I find a way to pick it up soon.

As far as names go - I'm easy - anything is fine with me. Just don't call me Shirley.

Hope I find a way to pick it up soon.

As far as names go - I'm easy - anything is fine with me. Just don't call me Shirley.
_________________________
Game: 290
Series: 792

Current Avg: 199
Current Game: 266
Current Series: 669

LX16
Breakout
Hype
IQ
T-Zone

#196441 - Yesterday at 04:57 PM Re: team 6
steveA
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 511
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Well-[censored]-What-Wasted -Shots
After the amount of spares I missed tonight I'd drop myself from the singles team 168-174-168=510, wasn't a single spare in game 3 and not many more in the first 2 either just couldn't get it together
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704



#196455 - Today at 03:37 PM Re: team 6
wronghander
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 451
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Little bit of a rough start but plenty of time to make up for it. A little disappointed with my 200 and 196 after my 237 game 1 last night but had real trouble with the lanes toward the end of game 2 (left a pocket 8,10 in the 10th when I had a chance to go up and strike out for a 223) and couldn't get a double to save my life in game 3, so had to settle for a clean 196. Could have been worse though, the other lefty on the pair who is around a 200 average shot 148 the final game.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

