Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #196310 - 12:50 PM team 6 steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 511

A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/21/12Posts: 511A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk High team mates

Some familiar names from past VL seasons there and some names I know from the forum

Welcome all to team 6 , what we going to call ourselves _________________________

arsenal all 15lbs

Motiv cruel c51 le

black widow

Brunswick Avalanche slide

900 Global Wisdom

Brunswick Control

Brunswick T Zone

Columbia 300 WD

PB

High game 257

series 704







Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196314 - 09:17 PM Re: team 6 Re: steveA] steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 511

A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/21/12Posts: 511A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk thought about trying to combine something from our names 3 S's and 2 W's don't give us alot of scope.

Combining ages gives us something close to 260 so --Not Quite Perfect--?? a possible name _________________________

arsenal all 15lbs

Motiv cruel c51 le

black widow

Brunswick Avalanche slide

900 Global Wisdom

Brunswick Control

Brunswick T Zone

Columbia 300 WD

PB

High game 257

series 704







Top #196351 - 10:47 PM Re: team 6 Re: steveA] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 450

A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 450A/S/L: 32/M/Mass



This should be fun. Looking forward to virtually bowling with you all. If you want to go with the S&W angle how about Splits & WashoutsThis should be fun. Looking forward to virtually bowling with you all. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Top #196355 - 07:58 AM Re: team 6 Re: steveA] Smooth Stroker





Registered: 07/10/03

Posts: 1897

A/S/L: 45/M/Long Island LegendRegistered: 07/10/03Posts: 1897A/S/L: 45/M/Long Island Ha ha. Hey all. _________________________

A Storm is coming.



IQ Tour Fusion

IQ Tour anniversary edition

Lights Out

Natural



USBC level 1 certified coach

Top #196365 - 06:34 PM Re: team 6 Re: steveA] steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 511

A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/21/12Posts: 511A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk welcome Smooth Stroker

I like the idea wronghander but got it into my head the wrong way round Washout Splits.

Any name will suit me , lets just have fun, bowl well and rack up a ton of points , so another idea from that comment Rack em Up _________________________

arsenal all 15lbs

Motiv cruel c51 le

black widow

Brunswick Avalanche slide

900 Global Wisdom

Brunswick Control

Brunswick T Zone

Columbia 300 WD

PB

High game 257

series 704







Top #196378 - 05:21 PM Re: team 6 Re: steveA] Smooth Stroker





Registered: 07/10/03

Posts: 1897

A/S/L: 45/M/Long Island LegendRegistered: 07/10/03Posts: 1897A/S/L: 45/M/Long Island Any name works for me. I bowled last night. A split in the 5th game interrupted a string to give me 233 in the first game. A first frame split and 4 other spares created a 204 second game. A split in the 7th frame gave me 222 for the last game. So I spent the night in splitsville. Not horrible though. First game IQ Tour Fusion. Switched to the Daredevil for the last game. _________________________

A Storm is coming.



IQ Tour Fusion

IQ Tour anniversary edition

Lights Out

Natural



USBC level 1 certified coach

Top #196413 - 11:02 AM Re: team 6 Re: steveA] wklstoy

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 02/15/10

Posts: 777

A/S/L: 58/M/Camano Island, WA Well, Thursday night was a disaster. This year I think my average has dropped over 15 pins from last year. Just no consistency or striking power at all. 224,151,147-522. The last two games were almost unbelievably bad. Missed spares left and right. The irony is in the last game, after missing so many spares, I had to pick up a 6-7-10 split just to get to 147. I think I really need to get ahold of my coach and practice a bit this summer. I haven't had any coaching or practiced much for 2 years now and it's catching up to me big time.



Hope I find a way to pick it up soon.



As far as names go - I'm easy - anything is fine with me. Just don't call me Shirley. _________________________

Game: 290

Series: 792



Current Avg: 199

Current Game: 266

Current Series: 669



LX16

Breakout

Hype

IQ

T-Zone

Top #196441 - 04:57 PM Re: team 6 Re: steveA] steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 511

A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/21/12Posts: 511A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk Well-[censored]-What-Wasted -Shots

After the amount of spares I missed tonight I'd drop myself from the singles team 168-174-168=510, wasn't a single spare in game 3 and not many more in the first 2 either just couldn't get it together _________________________

arsenal all 15lbs

Motiv cruel c51 le

black widow

Brunswick Avalanche slide

900 Global Wisdom

Brunswick Control

Brunswick T Zone

Columbia 300 WD

PB

High game 257

series 704







Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager, Richie V. Moderator: Angel