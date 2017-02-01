Sponsored Links







Team 2 - Winter League Needs a Name Chuck

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 02/18/12

Posts: 253

Hey Guys - here's to a good season ahead.

Who's got a team name idea?

Who's got a team name idea?



Team 2

beefers1 (182)

bowlerbill (205)

Chuck (221)

Doogie (185)

WV Hammer Slammer (201)

Team average: 994 _________________________

In the bag:

RotoGrip Defiant Soul (?x4x?)

Radical Slant (68x4.75x18)

Storm IQ Tour Pearl (?x?x?)

DV8 Misfit (82x6x50)

Storm Victory Road Solid (?x?x?)

Plastic



Personal Records:

Game: 300

Series: 832

Avg: 220

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Team 2 - Winter League Needs a Name beefers1

Legend



Registered: 02/04/09

Posts: 1226

Glad to finally be back. Hopefully I won't bring us down too much this time!

Re: Team 2 - Winter League Needs a Name BowlerBill

High Roller



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 376

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca Welcome team.



How about, 'Unbowlievable Five'? _________________________

Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot

HG 300 (non-sanctioned),

289 (sanctioned)

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top #196316 - 08:55 AM Re: Team 2 - Winter League Needs a Name Re: Chuck] Doogie





Registered: 08/31/11

Posts: 343

Howdy all.

No good suggestions on team name.

I will miss the first two weeks for work. I have let Richie know in an PM.



No good suggestions on team name.



I will miss the first two weeks for work. I have let Richie know in an PM. _________________________

Hammer: Taboo Blue/Silver

Hammer: Taboo Deep Purple

Ebonite: Mission

Storm: Supernatural

Re: Team 2 - Week 1 BowlerBill

High Roller



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 376

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca Here is another name for consideration: Team High Flush.



G1: 211 2S+1O, G2 227 Clean, G3 207 1S+1O. Total: 645



I missed 2 easy (6 pin) spares today. The splits were the unmake able variety. _________________________

Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot

HG 300 (non-sanctioned),

289 (sanctioned)

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Re: Team 2 - Week 1 beefers1

Legend



Registered: 02/04/09

Posts: 1226

A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia Game 1: Struggled early on with ball reaction and chopped a bucket, but finished with the back 6 for 225.



Game 2: A 3-count in the 3rd frame (slipped and almost fell; I struggled with the approaches all night) really hurt an otherwise-solid 198.



Game 3: Started with three 9-spares and a 3-7-9 split, but managed a late 5-bagger for 220.



Total: 643.

Re: Team 2 - Week 1 Chuck

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 02/18/12

Posts: 253

A/S/L: 33/M/WI Registered: 02/18/12Posts: 253A/S/L: 33/M/WI I like the High Flush team name suggestions... Rickie make it so!



I bowled like crap this week... they scorched everything outside at my house now and I'm struggling with massive over under. Went str8 and flat and made blah 169, 210, 202 ... _________________________

In the bag:

RotoGrip Defiant Soul (?x4x?)

Radical Slant (68x4.75x18)

Storm IQ Tour Pearl (?x?x?)

DV8 Misfit (82x6x50)

Storm Victory Road Solid (?x?x?)

Plastic



Personal Records:

Game: 300

Series: 832

Avg: 220

