Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater?

A/S/L: 69/M/California The biggest disadvantage of throwing the ball straighter, it requires too much accuracy :-)



I shouldn't need to be a world class horseshoe player to get a strike :-)



I just want to be an average schmo with an extra $250 to spend, who throws 20 MPH and just happens to put 400-500 RPM's on the ball :-)



With a big hook, I no longer need to worry about the 17.5 board, 4-7 degrees of entry angle, oil or those annoying 'single' messenger pins :-) I don't even need to practice.



Now, anything close, makes it seem I'm bowling on a lane with a broken AMF pinsetter. Pins come from everyplace to make sure I only need to throw a single shot each frame.



Did I just describe Jason Belmonte and EJ Tackett?



A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9381A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Well, it seems to work for you on your condition. But, it doesn't work on all conditions. I tend to bowl where oil is heavier, not a sport. So, high revs don't help, and speed is a nono.



