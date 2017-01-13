BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater?
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196438 - Today at 01:11 PM Re: Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater? [Re: Dennis Michael]
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 314
A/S/L: 69/M/California
The biggest disadvantage of throwing the ball straighter, it requires too much accuracy :-)

I shouldn't need to be a world class horseshoe player to get a strike :-)

I just want to be an average schmo with an extra $250 to spend, who throws 20 MPH and just happens to put 400-500 RPM's on the ball :-)

With a big hook, I no longer need to worry about the 17.5 board, 4-7 degrees of entry angle, oil or those annoying 'single' messenger pins :-) I don't even need to practice.

Now, anything close, makes it seem I'm bowling on a lane with a broken AMF pinsetter. Pins come from everyplace to make sure I only need to throw a single shot each frame.

Did I just describe Jason Belmonte and EJ Tackett?

LOL!

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196439 - Today at 04:06 PM Re: Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater? [Re: mrthang]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9381
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Well, it seems to work for you on your condition. But, it doesn't work on all conditions. I tend to bowl where oil is heavier, not a sport. So, high revs don't help, and speed is a nono.


Edited by Dennis Michael (Today at 05:12 PM)
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
That outdooor Tournament
by 6_ball_man - 19 minutes 25 seconds ago
Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater?
by Dennis Michael - Today at 04:06 PM
Working on form
by W9JAB - Today at 11:25 AM
Best bowling ball
by 82Boat69 - Yesterday at 07:20 PM
https://youtu.be/Lsx
K41UWfU0
by spr3wr - Yesterday at 08:19 AM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - 01/13/17 07:56 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 01/11/17 10:40 PM
New Bowling App
by bigcall - 01/11/17 10:37 PM
Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player
by nord - 01/10/17 06:02 PM
Core and pin action
by mmalsed - 01/10/17 11:48 AM
Getting to the core
by Mkirchie - 01/09/17 04:45 PM
New bowling shoes
by mmalsed - 01/09/17 11:47 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.