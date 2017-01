Sponsored Links







Team 3

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1006

Starting the Team 3 thread.



Great to be back in the virtual league. I skipped the fall because I would miss a lot of weeks but I assure you I will be bowling every week in the coming year. I am looking forward to posting again on a regular basis and helping our team be that next virtual league champion.



AmpleSound

BOSStull

explorer05

goobee

trekguy

Current Average 214

In the Bag: Radical Guru Master, Guru Mighty

L/M: The New Standard, Yeah Baby (Not the remake)

Motive: Arctic Sniper

, HS 811













Current Average 214
In the Bag: Radical Guru Master, Guru Mighty
L/M: The New Standard, Yeah Baby (Not the remake)
Motive: Arctic Sniper
HG 300, HS 811

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 346

Hello guys. Let's win that Championship.

goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 346

234, 155, 188. My thumb swelled during the second game, took 2 pieces of tape out of the thumb hole and it was still too tight. I wound up using powder which I hate.

trekguy

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/28/08

Posts: 772

A/S/L: 56/M/Mn Registered: 11/28/08Posts: 772A/S/L: 56/M/Mn 171,209,236 = 616



Good luck and good bowling! Tonight's score is a good snapshot of my season to date. Up and down... every night. _________________________

AmpleSound

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/17/07

Posts: 1217

A/S/L: 34/M/CO Registered: 10/17/07Posts: 1217A/S/L: 34/M/CO I don't think it's going to be possible with how bad I've been bowling the last 3 years guys, sorry...



179, 161, 142



I just can't figure out what I'm doing wrong, and it's definitely starting to get the best of me. _________________________

BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1006

A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1006A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia A couple of missed spares cost me but overall a good night

192 225 263 680

Highlight of the night picked up the 6-7-9-10.

goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 346

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California High RollerRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 346A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California I sucked this morning. 199, 158, 169 _________________________

