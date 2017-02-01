BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196304 - 01/02/17 06:40 PM Team 3
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1006
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Starting the Team 3 thread.

Great to be back in the virtual league. I skipped the fall because I would miss a lot of weeks but I assure you I will be bowling every week in the coming year. I am looking forward to posting again on a regular basis and helping our team be that next virtual league champion.

AmpleSound
BOSStull
explorer05
goobee
trekguy
_________________________
Current Average 214
In the Bag: Radical Guru Master, Guru Mighty
L/M: The New Standard, Yeah Baby (Not the remake)
Motive: Arctic Sniper
HG 300, HS 811







#196313 - 01/03/17 08:35 PM Re: Team 3 [Re: BOSStull]
goobee
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 346
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Hello guys. Let's win that Championship. thumbsup
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#196346 - 01/07/17 04:51 PM Re: Team 3 [Re: BOSStull]
goobee
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 346
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
234, 155, 188. My thumb swelled during the second game, took 2 pieces of tape out of the thumb hole and it was still too tight. I wound up using powder which I hate.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#196382 - 01/12/17 12:45 AM Re: Team 3 [Re: BOSStull]
trekguy
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/28/08
Posts: 772
A/S/L: 56/M/Mn
171,209,236 = 616

Good luck and good bowling! Tonight's score is a good snapshot of my season to date. Up and down... every night.
_________________________
Motiv Jackal Ghost
Motiv Revolt Vengeance
Motiv 2Cruel
Motiv Venom Shock
Motiv Arctic Sniper
Motiv Tank

#196393 - 01/12/17 05:31 PM Re: Team 3 [Re: BOSStull]
AmpleSound
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/17/07
Posts: 1217
A/S/L: 34/M/CO
I don't think it's going to be possible with how bad I've been bowling the last 3 years guys, sorry...

179, 161, 142

I just can't figure out what I'm doing wrong, and it's definitely starting to get the best of me.
_________________________
In the bag:
DV8 Thug Unruly - (Heavy)
DV8 Ruckus Schizo - (Medium)
Columbia Plastic - (Spares/Dry)

My best:
HGS - 300
HSS - 769

#196411 - Today at 09:22 AM Re: Team 3 [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1006
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
A couple of missed spares cost me but overall a good night
192 225 263 680
Highlight of the night picked up the 6-7-9-10.
_________________________
Current Average 214
In the Bag: Radical Guru Master, Guru Mighty
L/M: The New Standard, Yeah Baby (Not the remake)
Motive: Arctic Sniper
HG 300, HS 811







#196427 - Today at 05:34 PM Re: Team 3 [Re: BOSStull]
goobee
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 346
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I sucked this morning. 199, 158, 169 frown
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

