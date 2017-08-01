Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #196353 - 10:34 PM Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater? mrthang

Bantam



Registered: 03/09/16

Posts: 19

A/S/L: 29/m/Vietnam



I ran into this video this morning:

I ran into this video this morning:

There are lots of different thought about this point of view in the comment of the video. What do you think about it?

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater? Re: mrthang] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 160

Bracket Donor

I.E. rather than moving far left, tossing over the gutter and going over the 5th arrow, go Straighter,

(less hook)in a line that you can

I think this is more about sport patterns than house patterns(THS).

It seems to me it's all about working with heavy oil patterns, and playing the line your most comfortable with.

Re: Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater? Re: mrthang] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1211

it is about fitting your physical style and capabilities to your ball and then to the lane.



Last night, I went straight (which is really just down-and-in, not straight) and could not get success so moved left, changed balls, and swung it a bit and got success. Those who played the outside struggled, those who swung it (even just a bit) had more success.



We had a lot of friction outside so a down-and-in shot would over-hook if you missed right even a touch; but had a good bit of oil inside so if you missed left, nothing happened. Was strange. Couldn't get it to work. Straighter wasn't greater.



But when I used the oil and the dry, it did.





I didn't like the video. First, he actually had clips of SIGNIFICANT hook under the "straight" examples. Norm's first shot was really the only really straight shot I saw - almost lofting the right gutter, thrown pretty much directly at the pocket and a little hook at the end to drive through.



Everything else was straight, at first, but had a pretty good amount of hook; OR was just a lesser amount of hook.





But as one of the comments to the video pointed out, Belmonte has been Player of the Year three times in the past three years and his game is all over the lane. If it's really true that straighter is greater, then how is the most dominant player in the game today the swing guy that he is?



And looking back some more, Sean Rash - big power swinger. Mika - down-and-in. Walter Ray - down -and-in. Wes Malott - "King of Swing". Chris Barnes - anything that he needs to do. So that's seven years and only two "straighter" players.

Re: Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater? Re: mrthang] steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 510

Sorry I don't see that as playing straight thats a strokers line, not alot of movement then hooks at the end. Watch the top players bowl a spare ball in the last frame when they know they've closed the other player out, hard and fast down 18th board , when it don't matter if they strike or not, thats straight bowling no hook at all.

Re: Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater? Re: mrthang] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 345

High Roller



As with the others, I'm not seeing straight bowling here. I consider straight bowling as having to stand far right (left for lefties) and angling the ball towards the pocket. _________________________

Re: Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater? Re: goobee] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 639

Touring Pro Contender



Mark

Re: Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater? Re: mrthang] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1006

2x Virtual League Champion



I ran into this video this morning:

Where did the video go? Watched the other day and went back to watch again. GONE.



I don't think the suggestion straighter is greater is in reference to a straight line shot but one where by decreasing your amount of hook or REVS will result in better accuracy and/or carry.

Re: Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater? Re: mrthang] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 160

