Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #196417 - 12:14 PM Re: Best bowling ball Re: Mkirchie] 82Boat69

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 307

A/S/L: 69/M/California



Steve Cook's Fireside lanes is flush with business, so adjusting league time slots is not easy. Each morning high schools kids bowl before the lanes are even open to the public at 9 AM. I think they come in at 8 AM and shoot 2 games. There are morning leagues each day and those lanes not used for league are used up by open-play by 9:15.



Yesterday, the local high school group had a walk-thru to see how many could be successfully managed first thing in the morning. For those of us who practice first thing in the mornings, we were told to show up 15 minutes later because of the number of HS kids who will be bowling.



The same problem exists after our league. If we don't get done on time, the next league has to wait on us and the 6:30 leagues have to wait on them. On some days, like Mondays, there are 9 PM leagues that don't finish until



We only pay .25 per person per week to have a fresh shot put down and only .75 per game. We pay the secretary around .75 so that means we only pay $4.00 for bowling and $14 per man goes to the prize fund. With 22 teams, even last place pays pretty well.



Nobody in town can match that price structure. Fireside Lanes only has 32 lanes and expansion isn't likely. Our league is always looking for more bowlers, but the time-slot, 12:30 PM on Tuesdays, get's in the way. Our demographic is; 50 years of age or older, 170 average or greater and a 600 team cap. The time slot makes it difficult for most who still work to bowl. Most teams end up with 200+ for lead-off, sub 190 in the middle and 200+ for the anchorman.Steve Cook's Fireside lanes is flush with business, so adjusting league time slots is not easy. Each morning high schools kids bowl before the lanes are even open to the public at 9 AM. I think they come in at 8 AM and shoot 2 games. There are morning leagues each day and those lanes not used for league are used up by open-play by 9:15.Yesterday, the local high school group had a walk-thru to see how many could be successfully managed first thing in the morning. For those of us who practice first thing in the mornings, we were told to show up 15 minutes later because of the number of HS kids who will be bowling.The same problem exists after our league. If we don't get done on time, the next league has to wait on us and the 6:30 leagues have to wait on them. On some days, like Mondays, there are 9 PM leagues that don't finish until Midnight We only pay .25 per person per week to have a fresh shot put down and only .75 per game. We pay the secretary around .75 so that means we only pay $4.00 for bowling and $14 per man goes to the prize fund. With 22 teams, even last place pays pretty well.Nobody in town can match that price structure. Fireside Lanes only has 32 lanes and expansion isn't likely.

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel