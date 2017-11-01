BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Best bowling ball
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196417 - Today at 12:14 PM Re: Best bowling ball [Re: Mkirchie]
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 307
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Our league is always looking for more bowlers, but the time-slot, 12:30 PM on Tuesdays, get's in the way. Our demographic is; 50 years of age or older, 170 average or greater and a 600 team cap. The time slot makes it difficult for most who still work to bowl. Most teams end up with 200+ for lead-off, sub 190 in the middle and 200+ for the anchorman.

Steve Cook's Fireside lanes is flush with business, so adjusting league time slots is not easy. Each morning high schools kids bowl before the lanes are even open to the public at 9 AM. I think they come in at 8 AM and shoot 2 games. There are morning leagues each day and those lanes not used for league are used up by open-play by 9:15.

Yesterday, the local high school group had a walk-thru to see how many could be successfully managed first thing in the morning. For those of us who practice first thing in the mornings, we were told to show up 15 minutes later because of the number of HS kids who will be bowling.

The same problem exists after our league. If we don't get done on time, the next league has to wait on us and the 6:30 leagues have to wait on them. On some days, like Mondays, there are 9 PM leagues that don't finish until Midnight.

We only pay .25 per person per week to have a fresh shot put down and only .75 per game. We pay the secretary around .75 so that means we only pay $4.00 for bowling and $14 per man goes to the prize fund. With 22 teams, even last place pays pretty well.

Nobody in town can match that price structure. Fireside Lanes only has 32 lanes and expansion isn't likely.

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater?
by W9JAB - Today at 12:44 PM
Best bowling ball
by 82Boat69 - Today at 12:14 PM
https://youtu.be/Lsx
K41UWfU0
by spr3wr - Today at 08:19 AM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 07:56 PM
That outdooor Tournament
by W9JAB - Yesterday at 12:10 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 01/11/17 10:40 PM
New Bowling App
by bigcall - 01/11/17 10:37 PM
Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player
by nord - 01/10/17 06:02 PM
Core and pin action
by mmalsed - 01/10/17 11:48 AM
Getting to the core
by Mkirchie - 01/09/17 04:45 PM
New bowling shoes
by mmalsed - 01/09/17 11:47 AM
Subs wanted for winter virtual league
by Richie V. - 01/07/17 12:43 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.