Not sure about a team name- I'll try to think of a few to choose from- but looking forward to this season! Finally managed to make it into the winner's circle in the fall for the first time, so I'm hoping to repeat this season!

Decent first night- 231-263-246-740- made a couple of bad shots in the first and second games, but overall carried pretty well.

_________________________

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most



Bowl up a Storm!