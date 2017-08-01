BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater?
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196353 - 01/08/17 10:34 PM Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater?
mrthang Offline
Bantam

Registered: 03/09/16
Posts: 19
A/S/L: 29/m/Vietnam
Hey guys,

I ran into this video this morning: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSf2acUXuNc
There are lots of different thought about this point of view in the comment of the video. What do you think about it?

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196357 - 01/09/17 10:19 AM Re: Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater? [Re: mrthang]
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 159
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
It seems to me it's all about working with heavy oil patterns, and playing the line your most comfortable with.
I.E. rather than moving far left, tossing over the gutter and going over the 5th arrow, go Straighter,
(less hook)in a line that you can deal with.
I think this is more about sport patterns than house patterns(THS).
JOE

Top
#196359 - 01/09/17 12:03 PM Re: Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater? [Re: mrthang]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1211
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
it is about fitting your physical style and capabilities to your ball and then to the lane.

Last night, I went straight (which is really just down-and-in, not straight) and could not get success so moved left, changed balls, and swung it a bit and got success. Those who played the outside struggled, those who swung it (even just a bit) had more success.

We had a lot of friction outside so a down-and-in shot would over-hook if you missed right even a touch; but had a good bit of oil inside so if you missed left, nothing happened. Was strange. Couldn't get it to work. Straighter wasn't greater.

But when I used the oil and the dry, it did.


I didn't like the video. First, he actually had clips of SIGNIFICANT hook under the "straight" examples. Norm's first shot was really the only really straight shot I saw - almost lofting the right gutter, thrown pretty much directly at the pocket and a little hook at the end to drive through.

Everything else was straight, at first, but had a pretty good amount of hook; OR was just a lesser amount of hook.


But as one of the comments to the video pointed out, Belmonte has been Player of the Year three times in the past three years and his game is all over the lane. If it's really true that straighter is greater, then how is the most dominant player in the game today the swing guy that he is?

And looking back some more, Sean Rash - big power swinger. Mika - down-and-in. Walter Ray - down -and-in. Wes Malott - "King of Swing". Chris Barnes - anything that he needs to do. So that's seven years and only two "straighter" players.
_________________________
Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#196364 - 01/09/17 06:23 PM Re: Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater? [Re: mrthang]
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 510
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Sorry I don't see that as playing straight thats a strokers line, not alot of movement then hooks at the end. Watch the top players bowl a spare ball in the last frame when they know they've closed the other player out, hard and fast down 18th board , when it don't matter if they strike or not, thats straight bowling no hook at all.
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
#196366 - 01/10/17 01:01 AM Re: Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater? [Re: mrthang]
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 345
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
"Straighter hook?" Is that a new bowling term?

As with the others, I'm not seeing straight bowling here. I consider straight bowling as having to stand far right (left for lefties) and angling the ball towards the pocket.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#196368 - 01/10/17 09:09 AM Re: Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater? [Re: goobee]
Mkirchie Online content
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 639
A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey
I also agree, I mostly see lines played straight up the boards and then hooking as opposed to swinging the lane from inside to out. These are not "straight" shots, a decent # of them had breakpoints close to the gutter. Additionally, the person who posts the video in a later comment uses an example of Belmonte playing on the Badger as an example of a bowler with a lot of revs playing a very direct line to the pocket. Since probably everyone was playing around that line on that pattern, I don't consider Belmonte on the Badger as a good example of the point that the poster is trying to prove.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(10)
HS-789

Top
#196414 - 20 minutes 41 seconds ago Re: Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater? [Re: mrthang]
BOSStull Online content
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1006
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: mrthang
Hey guys,

I ran into this video this morning: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSf2acUXuNc
There are lots of different thought about this point of view in the comment of the video. What do you think about it?

Where did the video go? Watched the other day and went back to watch again. GONE.

I don't think the suggestion straighter is greater is in reference to a straight line shot but one where by decreasing your amount of hook or REVS will result in better accuracy and/or carry.
_________________________
Current Average 214
In the Bag: Radical Guru Master, Guru Mighty
L/M: The New Standard, Yeah Baby
Motive: Arctic Sniper
HG 300, HS 811







Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Best bowling ball
by Mkirchie - 0 seconds ago
Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater?
by BOSStull - 18 minutes 41 seconds ago
https://youtu.be/Lsx
K41UWfU0
by spr3wr - Today at 08:19 AM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 07:56 PM
That outdooor Tournament
by W9JAB - Yesterday at 12:10 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 01/11/17 10:40 PM
New Bowling App
by bigcall - 01/11/17 10:37 PM
Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player
by nord - 01/10/17 06:02 PM
Core and pin action
by mmalsed - 01/10/17 11:48 AM
Getting to the core
by Mkirchie - 01/09/17 04:45 PM
New bowling shoes
by mmalsed - 01/09/17 11:47 AM
Subs wanted for winter virtual league
by Richie V. - 01/07/17 12:43 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.