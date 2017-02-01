Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #196304 - 06:40 PM Team 3 BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1006

Starting the Team 3 thread.



Great to be back in the virtual league. I skipped the fall because I would miss a lot of weeks but I assure you I will be bowling every week in the coming year. I am looking forward to posting again on a regular basis and helping our team be that next virtual league champion.



AmpleSound

BOSStull

explorer05

goobee

trekguy

Current Average 214

In the Bag: Radical Guru Master, Guru Mighty

L/M: The New Standard, Yeah Baby

Motive: Arctic Sniper

, HS 811













Current Average 214
In the Bag: Radical Guru Master, Guru Mighty
L/M: The New Standard, Yeah Baby
Motive: Arctic Sniper

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#196313 - 08:35 PM Re: Team 3 goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 345

Hello guys. Let's win that Championship.

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics

15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

#196346 - 04:51 PM Re: Team 3 goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 345

234, 155, 188. My thumb swelled during the second game, took 2 pieces of tape out of the thumb hole and it was still too tight. I wound up using powder which I hate.

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics

15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

#196382 - 12:45 AM Re: Team 3 trekguy

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/28/08

Posts: 772

171,209,236 = 616



Good luck and good bowling! Tonight's score is a good snapshot of my season to date. Up and down... every night.

Motiv Jackal Ghost

Motiv Revolt Vengeance

Motiv 2Cruel

Motiv Venom Shock

Motiv Arctic Sniper

Motiv Tank

#196393 - 05:31 PM Re: Team 3 AmpleSound

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/17/07

Posts: 1217

I don't think it's going to be possible with how bad I've been bowling the last 3 years guys, sorry...



179, 161, 142



I just can't figure out what I'm doing wrong, and it's definitely starting to get the best of me.

In the bag:

DV8 Thug Unruly - (Heavy)

DV8 Ruckus Schizo - (Medium)

Columbia Plastic - (Spares/Dry)



My best:

HGS - 300

HSS - 769

#196411 - 09:22 AM Re: Team 3 BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1006

A couple of missed spares cost me but overall a good night

192 225 263 680

Highlight of the night picked up the 6-7-9-10.

Current Average 214

In the Bag: Radical Guru Master, Guru Mighty

L/M: The New Standard, Yeah Baby

Motive: Arctic Sniper

, HS 811













Current Average 214
In the Bag: Radical Guru Master, Guru Mighty
L/M: The New Standard, Yeah Baby
Motive: Arctic Sniper

Top

Preview

