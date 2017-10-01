BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Videos » https://youtu.be/LsxK41UWfU0
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196374 - 01/10/17 11:56 PM https://youtu.be/LsxK41UWfU0
Danny4Rev Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 12/06/16
Posts: 1
A/S/L: SC
Please help! Been 25 years in the making but I'm seriously ready to get my hand in a better position. Where can I start to make my swing stop going left at the top?

Thanks!


https://youtu.be/LsxK41UWfU0


Edited by Danny4Rev (01/10/17 11:57 PM)
Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196409 - Today at 08:19 AM Re: https://youtu.be/LsxK41UWfU0 [Re: Danny4Rev]
spr3wr Offline
USBC Bronze Level Coach

Registered: 08/19/06
Posts: 548
A/S/L: 54/m/MICHIGAN
The side view will show you what your doing wrong. Can you post a side view?

http://www.bowlingcommunity.com/b/ubbthreads.php/topics/136316/Help_us_help_you.html#Post136316
_________________________
USBC Bronze level Coach
[censored] Ritger level 1 coach
High game 300 X 2
High series 810
Current ave. 213

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Best bowling ball
by Mkirchie - 0 seconds ago
Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater?
by BOSStull - 18 minutes 41 seconds ago
https://youtu.be/Lsx
K41UWfU0
by spr3wr - Today at 08:19 AM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 07:56 PM
That outdooor Tournament
by W9JAB - Yesterday at 12:10 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 01/11/17 10:40 PM
New Bowling App
by bigcall - 01/11/17 10:37 PM
Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player
by nord - 01/10/17 06:02 PM
Core and pin action
by mmalsed - 01/10/17 11:48 AM
Getting to the core
by Mkirchie - 01/09/17 04:45 PM
New bowling shoes
by mmalsed - 01/09/17 11:47 AM
Subs wanted for winter virtual league
by Richie V. - 01/07/17 12:43 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.