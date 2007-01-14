Best bowling ball

I bowl in a 22 lane senior scratch trios league on Tuesdays. We bowl 4 games. We pay extra to have the lanes dressed before we bowl. Another league bowls just before we do and they don't always get done on time. As a result, our lanes are just being finished when it's time to bowl.
I've heard that new lane oil likes to set for awhile before its used. I've heard 20 minutes minimum, but don't know if this is accurate.
Since we begin as soon as the lanes are finished, the amount our lanes hook depends on which pair you're assigned. If you're assigned 15-22 not only are those lanes oily, but much of that oil is carried down during game 1. As a result, lots of 2-8-10's, 1-2-4-10's, buckets, weak 10's, etc. :-) People who like to hook into spares also suffer.
Last week, on our pair, 17 & 18, hall-of-famer Larry Laub was high with 801 for 4. Everyone was using their most aggressive surface, with an aggressive drilling, but only those comfortable shooting down the 1 board had any luck.
I'm unconvinced that ball surface or drilling is the answer on a tough oil pattern, especially if there's lots of oil all the way down the lane.
I think the whine coming from old men who are more talk than testosterone is a testament to shot making :-)
There's something out there called 'the perfect scale' that rates hook potential from 0 - 300. Right now, the highest balls I see are between 230-237. A Storm 'Lock' is 234. On lanes where oil is spread out all the way to the pin deck, ball surface doesn't matter. Those who can keep their ball in play and make the spares score the best.
Younger people, with higher RPM's, may have a different experience.