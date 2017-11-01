Sponsored Links







Best bowling ball

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario Its probably been asked before but I am going to ask again. What is in everyones opinion the best bowling ball for heavy oil. Manufacturers have there opinion now I want yours, I will count the votes. I'm in the market for one.

Re: Best bowling ball





A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2014A/S/L: 29/M/AZ A lot of it will depend on your style. Most ball companies use an asymmetric weight block in their top of the line/heavy oil ball. And a lot of bowlers find asymmetric balls too long and angular on heavy oil. A lot of people want something to rev earlier and smoother.



If you're the sort of person that likes strong backend, look at the top solid ball in any lineup. The new Motiv Jackal Ghost is going to be awesome. I've seen great things from the Roto Grip No Rules and the Track Paradox.



If you like an earlier/smoother roll you'll have to look a bit further down the lineup for the strongest solid symmetrical core ball. The Roto Grip Haywire, Storm IQ Tour, Motiv Chronic Paranoia, Brunswick Green Quantum are all great.



Regardless of the ball, you'll probably need more surface on it than it comes out of the box for truly heavy oil. Most heavy oil balls are finished at 4000 so they look nice on a shelf and work on most house shots. For oil, they need to be rougher to get them to roll.



Sorry that's not specific, but its the truth.

Re: Best bowling ball

A/S/L: 69/M/California Heavy oil where?



Oil comes in many flavors. Some patterns are heavy across the lane and others are heavy from front to back. Some sport shots are both.



Personally, most typical house shots aren't oily, even though many think they are.



For any individual who can't get their ball to hook or finish the lanes will seem oily.



I've bowled on lanes where bowling balls don't matter. A person has to take their game and overlay that game on the pattern and grind it out.



If you watch any PBA event where they bowl on the Badger pattern, you'll see all the normal balls that we see each day being used. I don't think there is a 'best' ball for oil. There's just a best bowler making best shots and keeping that ball in play and picking up their spares.

Re: Best bowling ball

So my monster in a box wouldn't work that morning, but a similar ball with the polish taken off worked great.

Had an evening league at the same place and started with the Code Black during warm up. Wow! It was working great! Got it out to board 8 at the breakpoint down at 40 feet and it got into a nice roll right towards the pocket. Did a lot better in the evening league.

My guess is that the fresh oiled lanes at night made the difference. The morning condition could likely have had a lot of carry down or sometime to keep the shiny Code Black from working like I'd like it to. Hey Boat, I used my Code Black during our senior league one morning this week and experienced a strange condition. The monster ball didn't read the lane and skid way too far. Didn't quite understand it as I thought I was throwing pretty good shots. Result was a poor score for game 1. Changed balls to one with a little surface on it (around 3000 grit) and rolled it out to about board 7 or 8. Close to where I was to start with. This 2nd ball grabbed the dry boards and began working very nicely. I improved about 40 or 50 pins in games 2 and 3.So my monster in a box wouldn't work that morning, but a similar ball with the polish taken off worked great.Had an evening league at the same place and started with the Code Black during warm up. Wow! It was working great! Got it out to board 8 at the breakpoint down at 40 feet and it got into a nice roll right towards the pocket. Did a lot better in the evening league.My guess is that the fresh oiled lanes at night made the difference. The morning condition could likely have had a lot of carry down or sometime to keep the shiny Code Black from working like I'd like it to.

Re: Best bowling ball

A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1004A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia Originally Posted By: RGR Its probably been asked before but I am going to ask again. What is in everyones opinion the best bowling ball for heavy oil. Manufacturers have there opinion now I want yours, I will count the votes. I'm in the market for one. I have to choose the Radical Guru Master since it is in my bag. I see no reason to buy anything else at this time.The ball matches up well with Heavy oil and the way I bowl. It may not be the best on the market but it is a good deal at Buddies for $89.

Re: Best bowling ball

A/S/L: 69/M/California I bowl in a 22 lane senior scratch trios league on Tuesdays. We bowl 4 games. We pay extra to have the lanes dressed before we bowl. Another league bowls just before we do and they don't always get done on time. As a result, our lanes are just being finished when it's time to bowl.



I've heard that new lane oil likes to set for awhile before its used. I've heard 20 minutes minimum, but don't know if this is accurate.



Since we begin as soon as the lanes are finished, the amount our lanes hook depends on which pair you're assigned. If you're assigned 15-22 not only are those lanes oily, but much of that oil is carried down during game 1. As a result, lots of 2-8-10's, 1-2-4-10's, buckets, weak 10's, etc. :-) People who like to hook into spares also suffer.



Last week, on our pair, 17 & 18, hall-of-famer Larry Laub was high with 801 for 4. Everyone was using their most aggressive surface, with an aggressive drilling, but only those comfortable shooting down the 1 board had any luck.



I'm unconvinced that ball surface or drilling is the answer on a tough oil pattern, especially if there's lots of oil all the way down the lane.



I think the whine coming from old men who are more talk than testosterone is a testament to shot making :-)



There's something out there called 'the perfect scale' that rates hook potential from 0 - 300. Right now, the highest balls I see are between 230-237. A Storm 'Lock' is 234. On lanes where oil is spread out all the way to the pin deck, ball surface doesn't matter. Those who can keep their ball in play and make the spares score the best.



Younger people, with higher RPM's, may have a different experience.

