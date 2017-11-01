Best bowling ball

Hey Boat, I used my Code Black during our senior league one morning this week and experienced a strange condition. The monster ball didn't read the lane and skid way too far. Didn't quite understand it as I thought I was throwing pretty good shots. Result was a poor score for game 1. Changed balls to one with a little surface on it (around 3000 grit) and rolled it out to about board 7 or 8. Close to where I was to start with. This 2nd ball grabbed the dry boards and began working very nicely. I improved about 40 or 50 pins in games 2 and 3.
So my monster in a box wouldn't work that morning, but a similar ball with the polish taken off worked great.
Had an evening league at the same place and started with the Code Black during warm up. Wow! It was working great! Got it out to board 8 at the breakpoint down at 40 feet and it got into a nice roll right towards the pocket. Did a lot better in the evening league.
My guess is that the fresh oiled lanes at night made the difference. The morning condition could likely have had a lot of carry down or sometime to keep the shiny Code Black from working like I'd like it to.