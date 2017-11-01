BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Best bowling ball
Register (FREE)
ChatBox:

#196399 - Yesterday at 05:20 PM Best bowling ball
RGR Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 06/11/16
Posts: 117
A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario
Its probably been asked before but I am going to ask again. What is in everyones opinion the best bowling ball for heavy oil. Manufacturers have there opinion now I want yours, I will count the votes. I'm in the market for one.

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196401 - Yesterday at 07:05 PM Re: Best bowling ball [Re: RGR]
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2014
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
A lot of it will depend on your style. Most ball companies use an asymmetric weight block in their top of the line/heavy oil ball. And a lot of bowlers find asymmetric balls too long and angular on heavy oil. A lot of people want something to rev earlier and smoother.

If you're the sort of person that likes strong backend, look at the top solid ball in any lineup. The new Motiv Jackal Ghost is going to be awesome. I've seen great things from the Roto Grip No Rules and the Track Paradox.

If you like an earlier/smoother roll you'll have to look a bit further down the lineup for the strongest solid symmetrical core ball. The Roto Grip Haywire, Storm IQ Tour, Motiv Chronic Paranoia, Brunswick Green Quantum are all great.

Regardless of the ball, you'll probably need more surface on it than it comes out of the box for truly heavy oil. Most heavy oil balls are finished at 4000 so they look nice on a shelf and work on most house shots. For oil, they need to be rougher to get them to roll.

Sorry that's not specific, but its the truth.

#196404 - Yesterday at 11:29 PM Re: Best bowling ball [Re: RGR]
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 304
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Heavy oil where?

Oil comes in many flavors. Some patterns are heavy across the lane and others are heavy from front to back. Some sport shots are both.

Personally, most typical house shots aren't oily, even though many think they are.

For any individual who can't get their ball to hook or finish the lanes will seem oily.

I've bowled on lanes where bowling balls don't matter. A person has to take their game and overlay that game on the pattern and grind it out.

If you watch any PBA event where they bowl on the Badger pattern, you'll see all the normal balls that we see each day being used. I don't think there is a 'best' ball for oil. There's just a best bowler making best shots and keeping that ball in play and picking up their spares.

#196405 - Yesterday at 11:59 PM Re: Best bowling ball [Re: 82Boat69]
djp1080 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 254
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Hey Boat, I used my Code Black during our senior league one morning this week and experienced a strange condition. The monster ball didn't read the lane and skid way too far. Didn't quite understand it as I thought I was throwing pretty good shots. Result was a poor score for game 1. Changed balls to one with a little surface on it (around 3000 grit) and rolled it out to about board 7 or 8. Close to where I was to start with. This 2nd ball grabbed the dry boards and began working very nicely. I improved about 40 or 50 pins in games 2 and 3. smile
So my monster in a box wouldn't work that morning, but a similar ball with the polish taken off worked great.
Had an evening league at the same place and started with the Code Black during warm up. Wow! It was working great! Got it out to board 8 at the breakpoint down at 40 feet and it got into a nice roll right towards the pocket. Did a lot better in the evening league.
My guess is that the fresh oiled lanes at night made the difference. The morning condition could likely have had a lot of carry down or sometime to keep the shiny Code Black from working like I'd like it to. smile

