Registered: 08/31/09

Posts: 450

Dylan585 (199)
ExBronxiteBowler (215)
IronMaiden756 (174)
jbungard (206)
White_Rabbitt (186)

Go Team 4!

ExBronxiteBowler (215)

IronMaiden756 (174)

jbungard (206)

White_Rabbitt (186)



Go Team 4!



Edited by Richie V. ( 02:09 PM )

Lock, Code Black, Guru Supreme, Score, Rave, Rack Attack Solid, Rack Attack Pearl, Mix

HG: 300 (10), 299 (6), 298 (2), 297 (1)

HS3: 813, HS4: 1055

Bowling Bag Carrier: 2006 Honda Accord EX-L, >320K miles

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Team 4

PBA Senior Bowler



Registered: 04/19/05

Posts: 584

Originally Posted By: jbungard
Dylan585 (199)
ExBronxiteBowler (215)
IronMaiden756 (174)
jbungard (206)
White_Rabbitt (186)

Go Team 4!

ExBronxiteBowler (215)

IronMaiden756 (174)

jbungard (206)

White_Rabbitt (186)



Go Team 4!



My best bowling ball is my square one, but it rumbles a bit going down the lane... My best bowling ball is my square one, but it rumbles a bit going down the lane... _________________________

PBA50 member

USBC Bronze coach

Ritger level 3 coach

Re: Team 4





Registered: 01/15/15

Posts: 82

Registered: 01/15/15
Posts: 82
A/S/L: 38/m/Ohio
Hey Team 4! Welcome to the Winter '17 Season!

I bowled last night, so I guess I'm in the lead-off position. Had a decent night except for the last game, where I ran into some splits that I just didn't recover from.



199-210-146 = 555



Team Square Balls! haha



Good Luck everyone! _________________________

Bag:

Roto Grip Hyper Cell (15#)

Storm IQ Tour Nano (15#)

Storm Mix (15#)



Scores:

Curr. League Avg: 184

High Game: 279

High Series: 705



PAP: 3 5/8" - 1/2"

USBC #: 15-184560

Re: Team 4

PBA Senior Bowler



Registered: 04/19/05

Posts: 584

A/S/L: M 63 Staten Island, NY Registered: 04/19/05Posts: 584A/S/L: M 63 Staten Island, NY I bowl tonight. Bowled in a pattern league last nite, glad it ain't counting. lol 125 221 194, moved to the gutter 9th and tenth of first game and got a much better look, no one else was out there! I used the carry down as a shim off the twig... _________________________

PBA50 member

USBC Bronze coach

Ritger level 3 coach

Re: Team 4

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 219

A/S/L: 19/m/ny Hey everybody! Finally figured out how to bowl again and went back to old school urethane... Shot 213-223-237-673... I like being team square balls lol _________________________

1 sanctioned 300

Average:208



Lets get Radical!



Radical Reax (1000 Grit), Radical Reax (4000 Grit, Polished), Radical Reax Pearl, Brunswick Lt-48, Genesis "The Judge", motiv arctic sniper



Re: Team 4: Team Square Balls

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x3



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4381

Name set...it's original, anyway.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 226

Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 610 HG: 235

Composite Avg: 176



: My bowling blog

Re: Team 4





Registered: 08/31/09

Posts: 450

Registered: 08/31/09
Posts: 450
A/S/L: 58/m/Arizona
I like it! 211, 235 and 191 for me this week. I used my Storm Lock the first two games with decent but not great carry. I put it away after leaving a flat 10, a weak 7 and a low pocket 7-10 in early in the third game. It must of been due to that square ball thumping down the lane

I went to my Code Black with good results in recovering the score somewhat. (It didn't thump so much...)

Lock, Code Black, Guru Supreme, Score, Rave, Rack Attack Solid, Rack Attack Pearl, Mix

HG: 300 (10), 299 (6), 298 (2), 297 (1)

HS3: 813, HS4: 1055

Bowling Bag Carrier: 2006 Honda Accord EX-L, >320K miles

