#196348 - 01/07/17 08:41 PM Team 4: Team Square Balls
jbungard Online content
Team USA Contender

Registered: 08/31/09
Posts: 450
A/S/L: 58/m/Arizona
Dylan585 (199)
ExBronxiteBowler (215)
IronMaiden756 (174)
jbungard (206)
White_Rabbitt (186)

Go Team 4!


Edited by Richie V. (Today at 02:09 PM)
_________________________
Lock, Code Black, Guru Supreme, Score, Rave, Rack Attack Solid, Rack Attack Pearl, Mix
HG: 300 (10), 299 (6), 298 (2), 297 (1)
HS3: 813, HS4: 1055
Bowling Bag Carrier: 2006 Honda Accord EX-L, >320K miles

#196360 - 01/09/17 01:27 PM Re: Team 4
ExBronxiteBowler Offline
PBA Senior Bowler

Registered: 04/19/05
Posts: 584
A/S/L: M 63 Staten Island, NY
Originally Posted By: jbungard
Dylan585 (199)
ExBronxiteBowler (215)
IronMaiden756 (174)
jbungard (206)
White_Rabbitt (186)

Go Team 4!


My best bowling ball is my square one, but it rumbles a bit going down the lane...
_________________________
PBA50 member
USBC Bronze coach
Ritger level 3 coach

Top
#196371 - 01/10/17 03:34 PM Re: Team 4
White_Rabbitt Offline
League Bowler

Registered: 01/15/15
Posts: 82
A/S/L: 38/m/Ohio
Hey Team 4! Welcome to the Winter '17 Season!
I bowled last night, so I guess I'm in the lead-off position. Had a decent night except for the last game, where I ran into some splits that I just didn't recover from.

199-210-146 = 555

Team Square Balls! haha

Good Luck everyone!
_________________________
Bag:
Roto Grip Hyper Cell (15#)
Storm IQ Tour Nano (15#)
Storm Mix (15#)

Scores:
Curr. League Avg: 184
High Game: 279
High Series: 705

PAP: 3 5/8" - 1/2"
USBC #: 15-184560

Top
#196391 - Yesterday at 03:26 PM Re: Team 4
ExBronxiteBowler Offline
PBA Senior Bowler

Registered: 04/19/05
Posts: 584
A/S/L: M 63 Staten Island, NY
I bowl tonight. Bowled in a pattern league last nite, glad it ain't counting. lol 125 221 194, moved to the gutter 9th and tenth of first game and got a much better look, no one else was out there! I used the carry down as a shim off the twig...
_________________________
PBA50 member
USBC Bronze coach
Ritger level 3 coach

Top
#196395 - Today at 12:08 AM Re: Team 4
Dylan585 Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 219
A/S/L: 19/m/ny
Hey everybody! Finally figured out how to bowl again and went back to old school urethane... Shot 213-223-237-673... I like being team square balls lol
_________________________
1 sanctioned 300
Average:208

Lets get Radical!

Radical Reax (1000 Grit), Radical Reax (4000 Grit, Polished), Radical Reax Pearl, Brunswick Lt-48, Genesis "The Judge", motiv arctic sniper

Top
#196398 - Today at 02:09 PM Re: Team 4: Team Square Balls
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4381
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Name set...it's original, anyway. smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 176

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#196403 - 15 minutes 15 seconds ago Re: Team 4
jbungard Online content
Team USA Contender

Registered: 08/31/09
Posts: 450
A/S/L: 58/m/Arizona
Team Square Balls smile I like it! 211, 235 and 191 for me this week. I used my Storm Lock the first two games with decent but not great carry. I put it away after leaving a flat 10, a weak 7 and a low pocket 7-10 in early in the third game. It must of been due to that square ball thumping down the lane
I went to my Code Black with good results in recovering the score somewhat. (It didn't thump so much...)
_________________________
Lock, Code Black, Guru Supreme, Score, Rave, Rack Attack Solid, Rack Attack Pearl, Mix
HG: 300 (10), 299 (6), 298 (2), 297 (1)
HS3: 813, HS4: 1055
Bowling Bag Carrier: 2006 Honda Accord EX-L, >320K miles

Top



