Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #196399 - 05:20 PM Best bowling ball RGR

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 117

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario Its probably been asked before but I am going to ask again. What is in everyones opinion the best bowling ball for heavy oil. Manufacturers have there opinion now I want yours, I will count the votes. I'm in the market for one.

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196401 - 07:05 PM Re: Best bowling ball Re: RGR] champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2014

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2014A/S/L: 29/M/AZ A lot of it will depend on your style. Most ball companies use an asymmetric weight block in their top of the line/heavy oil ball. And a lot of bowlers find asymmetric balls too long and angular on heavy oil. A lot of people want something to rev earlier and smoother.



If you're the sort of person that likes strong backend, look at the top solid ball in any lineup. The new Motiv Jackal Ghost is going to be awesome. I've seen great things from the Roto Grip No Rules and the Track Paradox.



If you like an earlier/smoother roll you'll have to look a bit further down the lineup for the strongest solid symmetrical core ball. The Roto Grip Haywire, Storm IQ Tour, Motiv Chronic Paranoia, Brunswick Green Quantum are all great.



Regardless of the ball, you'll probably need more surface on it than it comes out of the box for truly heavy oil. Most heavy oil balls are finished at 4000 so they look nice on a shelf and work on most house shots. For oil, they need to be rougher to get them to roll.



Sorry that's not specific, but its the truth.

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel