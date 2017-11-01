Best bowling ball

A lot of it will depend on your style. Most ball companies use an asymmetric weight block in their top of the line/heavy oil ball. And a lot of bowlers find asymmetric balls too long and angular on heavy oil. A lot of people want something to rev earlier and smoother.
If you're the sort of person that likes strong backend, look at the top solid ball in any lineup. The new Motiv Jackal Ghost is going to be awesome. I've seen great things from the Roto Grip No Rules and the Track Paradox.
If you like an earlier/smoother roll you'll have to look a bit further down the lineup for the strongest solid symmetrical core ball. The Roto Grip Haywire, Storm IQ Tour, Motiv Chronic Paranoia, Brunswick Green Quantum are all great.
Regardless of the ball, you'll probably need more surface on it than it comes out of the box for truly heavy oil. Most heavy oil balls are finished at 4000 so they look nice on a shelf and work on most house shots. For oil, they need to be rougher to get them to roll.
Sorry that's not specific, but its the truth.