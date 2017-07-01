Sponsored Links







Team 4





Registered: 08/31/09

Posts: 449

Dylan585 (199)
ExBronxiteBowler (215)
IronMaiden756 (174)
jbungard (206)
White_Rabbitt (186)

ExBronxiteBowler (215)

IronMaiden756 (174)

jbungard (206)

White_Rabbitt (186)



Go Team 4! _________________________

Lock, Code Black, Guru Supreme, Score, Rave, Rack Attack Solid, Rack Attack Pearl, Mix

HG: 300 (10), 299 (6), 298 (2), 297 (1)

HS3: 813, HS4: 1055

Bowling Bag Carrier: 2006 Honda Accord EX-L, >320K miles

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Team 4

PBA Senior Bowler



Registered: 04/19/05

Posts: 584

Go Team 4!



My best bowling ball is my square one, but it rumbles a bit going down the lane...

PBA50 member

USBC Bronze coach

Ritger level 3 coach

Re: Team 4





Registered: 01/15/15

Posts: 82

A/S/L: 38/m/Ohio League BowlerRegistered: 01/15/15Posts: 82A/S/L: 38/m/Ohio Hey Team 4! Welcome to the Winter '17 Season!

I bowled last night, so I guess I'm in the lead-off position. Had a decent night except for the last game, where I ran into some splits that I just didn't recover from.



199-210-146 = 555



Team Square Balls! haha



Good Luck everyone! _________________________

Bag:

Roto Grip Hyper Cell (15#)

Storm IQ Tour Nano (15#)

Storm Mix (15#)



Scores:

Curr. League Avg: 184

High Game: 279

High Series: 705



PAP: 3 5/8" - 1/2"

USBC #: 15-184560

Re: Team 4

PBA Senior Bowler



Registered: 04/19/05

Posts: 584

A/S/L: M 63 Staten Island, NY Registered: 04/19/05Posts: 584A/S/L: M 63 Staten Island, NY I bowl tonight. Bowled in a pattern league last nite, glad it ain't counting. lol 125 221 194, moved to the gutter 9th and tenth of first game and got a much better look, no one else was out there! I used the carry down as a shim off the twig... _________________________

PBA50 member

USBC Bronze coach

Ritger level 3 coach

Re: Team 4

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 03/18/14

Posts: 219

A/S/L: 19/m/ny Hey everybody! Finally figured out how to bowl again and went back to old school urethane... Shot 213-223-237-673... I like being team square balls lol _________________________

1 sanctioned 300

Average:208



Lets get Radical!



Radical Reax (1000 Grit), Radical Reax (4000 Grit, Polished), Radical Reax Pearl, Brunswick Lt-48, Genesis "The Judge", motiv arctic sniper



