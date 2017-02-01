BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196306 - 01/02/17 09:09 PM Team 2 - Winter League Needs a Name
Chuck
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/18/12
Posts: 252
A/S/L: 33/M/WI
Hey Guys - here's to a good season ahead.
Who's got a team name idea?

Team 2
beefers1 (182)
bowlerbill (205)
Chuck (221)
Doogie (185)
WV Hammer Slammer (201)
Team average: 994
#196308 - 01/03/17 01:53 AM Re: Team 2 - Winter League Needs a Name
beefers1
beefers1 Offline
Legend

Registered: 02/04/09
Posts: 1225
A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia
Glad to finally be back. Hopefully I won't bring us down too much this time!

Top
#196312 - 01/03/17 05:51 PM Re: Team 2 - Winter League Needs a Name
BowlerBill
BowlerBill Online content
High Roller

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 376
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Welcome team.

How about, 'Unbowlievable Five'?
Top
#196316 - 01/04/17 08:55 AM Re: Team 2 - Winter League Needs a Name
Doogie
Doogie Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 08/31/11
Posts: 343
A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE
Howdy all.

No good suggestions on team name.

I will miss the first two weeks for work. I have let Richie know in an PM.
Top
#196394 - Today at 06:33 PM Re: Team 2 - Week 1
BowlerBill
BowlerBill Online content
High Roller

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 376
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Here is another name for consideration: Team High Flush.

G1: 211 2S+1O, G2 227 Clean, G3 207 1S+1O. Total: 645

I missed 2 easy (6 pin) spares today. The splits were the unmake able variety.
