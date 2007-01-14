That outdooor Tournament

Sponsored Links







VikingOfBowling









A/S/L: 29/Tucson I remember growing up watching some pro tournament that was held outside. What is the official name for this and is it still held?











W9JAB









Last one I saw was in Las Vegas, it was so dusty, you could see it collecting on the lanes.

82Boat69









A/S/L: 69/M/California There also wasn't any humidity so the lanes were totally wasted and the wind was blowing. I was shocked that the women in the finals tried to play with reactive balls. Shoulda gone to plastic :-)

Mkirchie









A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 637A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey Originally Posted By: VikingOfBowling I remember growing up watching some pro tournament that was held outside.

This is from a much older one that was held in NYC. I remember watching this on



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78sYa5VZIxg



They also had the Masters in Miller Park in 2004 and 2007, but they had the roof closed for both shows. Also, although they were not individual tournaments, they've also had the Geico Team Shootout outdoors at assorted Six Flags theme parks.



The dusty, dry, breezy 2012 Women's US Open finals mentioned earlier was definitely unique in the struggles with conditions.



This is from a much older one that was held in NYC. I remember watching this on TV in 1999. Maybe this is the one you remember. I'm pretty sure it was only intended as a one time event that had no future plans to be annual.









