You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Professional Bowling » Pro Bowling Tours » That outdooor Tournament
#196388 - Today at 02:07 PM That outdooor Tournament
VikingOfBowling Offline
Bantam

Registered: 12/27/16
Posts: 14
A/S/L: 29/Tucson
I remember growing up watching some pro tournament that was held outside. What is the official name for this and is it still held?

#196389 - Today at 03:17 PM Re: That outdooor Tournament [Re: VikingOfBowling]
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 158
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
Last one I saw was in Las Vegas, it was so dusty, you could see it collecting on the lanes.

#196390 - Today at 03:24 PM Re: That outdooor Tournament [Re: W9JAB]
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 303
A/S/L: 69/M/California
There also wasn't any humidity so the lanes were totally wasted and the wind was blowing. I was shocked that the women in the finals tried to play with reactive balls. Shoulda gone to plastic :-)

#196392 - Today at 05:05 PM Re: That outdooor Tournament [Re: VikingOfBowling]
Mkirchie Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 637
A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: VikingOfBowling
I remember growing up watching some pro tournament that was held outside.

This is from a much older one that was held in NYC. I remember watching this on TV in 1999. Maybe this is the one you remember. I'm pretty sure it was only intended as a one time event that had no future plans to be annual.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78sYa5VZIxg

They also had the Masters in Miller Park in 2004 and 2007, but they had the roof closed for both shows. Also, although they were not individual tournaments, they've also had the Geico Team Shootout outdoors at assorted Six Flags theme parks.

The dusty, dry, breezy 2012 Women's US Open finals mentioned earlier was definitely unique in the struggles with conditions.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(10)
HS-789

