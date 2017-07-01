Happy New Year Tm 7! How about "Lucky 7" or "7 Baggers" for a tm name?
I took 3 weeks off during the holidays. so this was my first day back bowling plus... just tiled my floors 4 days prior. felt stiff as heck..
I missed the pocket 3x all day. none in gm2 and that was my worst game-- Had a clean 201 1st gm, but, had bad luck gm2 when I left a 4-10 in the pocket somehow then dropped a spare shot at a 10 pin one of the six 10 pins. 6 of them. 173.
i made quality shots considering, but, didn't really get anything going till I just started throwing about 1.5mph faster (speed display).
finished the day with the last 7 to feel good walking out the door with a 247 with an open still when the 2,4,8 spare got mis-spot by the pinsetter. the 8 pin was half way towards the 7. My 2-8 spare shot didn't work.
Well, hold me up the 2nd game guys. I don't know if comments submitted with scores are going to the team thread. let me know.
sorry if this posts twice.
rr
_________________________
Twnr-RH
300(8) 290(36) 280(30)
Ser- 1072-4g 867-3g
Tilt: 15, AoR- 65, PAP: 4 3/4ovr, 3/4up,
Sp:15.5 avg
Alpha Crux-15#
Guru Mastr-15#
Sinister-15#
Grenade-16#
Quantum Violet-16#
Wht Dot-16#
MoRich Frenzy-15#
Multi wins/Top 5 Finshes-Scr&Hip events