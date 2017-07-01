Sponsored Links







Team 7

ebon betta (167)

General Pounder (195)

RayRay (211)

TheBigCat (213)

TheDemolitionMan (191)



Anyone have a name idea? I'm not real creative..."Team 7" would almost be pushing the limits of my imagination.





I'll be using my scores from my Wednesday night league, which is on a pretty easy shot, in a nice house, so if the corner pins co-operate I should put up some decent scores. We won the first half of the league, and want the second half, too.

I had 279 in game 2 last week, so kind of bad that it didn't count for good ole' 'Team 7', but kind of good that the 189 and 202 I also had, do not count.





Good luck to us

Team 7

ebon betta (167)

General Pounder (195)

RayRay (211)

TheBigCat (213)

TheDemolitionMan (191)

Anyone have a name idea? I'm not real creative..."Team 7" would almost be pushing the limits of my imagination.

I'll be using my scores from my Wednesday night league, which is on a pretty easy shot, in a nice house, so if the corner pins co-operate I should put up some decent scores. We won the first half of the league, and want the second half, too.

I had 279 in game 2 last week, so kind of bad that it didn't count for good ole' 'Team 7', but kind of good that the 189 and 202 I also had, do not count.

Good luck to us

Mark (TheBigCat)

A/S/L: 69/M/California Rack Attack

Sounds good to me.

A/S/L: Single/male/FL Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 06/07/13Posts: 484A/S/L: Single/male/FL Happy New Year Tm 7! How about "Lucky 7" or "7 Baggers" for a tm name?



I took 3 weeks off during the holidays. so this was my first day back bowling plus... just tiled my floors 4 days prior. felt stiff as heck..



I missed the pocket 3x all day. none in gm2 and that was my worst game-- Had a clean 201 1st gm, but, had bad luck gm2 when I left a 4-10 in the pocket somehow then dropped a spare shot at a 10 pin one of the six 10 pins. 6 of them. 173.



i made quality shots considering, but, didn't really get anything going till I just started throwing about 1.5mph faster (speed display).



finished the day with the last 7 to feel good walking out the door with a 247 with an open still when the 2,4,8 spare got mis-spot by the pinsetter. the 8 pin was half way towards the 7. My 2-8 spare shot didn't work.



Well, hold me up the 2nd game guys. I don't know if comments submitted with scores are going to the team thread. let me know.



sorry if this posts twice.



rr



I took 3 weeks off during the holidays. so this was my first day back bowling plus... just tiled my floors 4 days prior. felt stiff as heck..



I missed the pocket 3x all day. none in gm2 and that was my worst game-- Had a clean 201 1st gm, but, had bad luck gm2 when I left a 4-10 in the pocket somehow then dropped a spare shot at a 10 pin one of the six 10 pins. 6 of them. 173.



i made quality shots considering, but, didn't really get anything going till I just started throwing about 1.5mph faster (speed display).



finished the day with the last 7 to feel good walking out the door with a 247 with an open still when the 2,4,8 spare got mis-spot by the pinsetter. the 8 pin was half way towards the 7. My 2-8 spare shot didn't work.



Well, hold me up the 2nd game guys. I don't know if comments submitted with scores are going to the team thread. let me know.



sorry if this posts twice.



rr





Good job, RR!



We coulda' used my game 2 279 from last week. I'll try to do it again tonight.





"7 Baggers" sounds good to me. Any other ideas...anyone?

MF



Good job, RR!

We coulda' used my game 2 279 from last week. I'll try to do it again tonight.

"7 Baggers" sounds good to me. Any other ideas...anyone?

as far as i know...the comments on the score submission form just stay there. i guess only Richie sees them...



