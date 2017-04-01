BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player
#196315 - 01/04/17 04:31 AM Re: Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player [Re: nord]
nord Online content
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 633
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
A quick update:

Well, the results came in for the No Tap tournament I mentioned that I used the Hammer Dark Legend Solid in.

Guess what?

I won my division! I have attached a pic of the payout.


_________________________
High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.
High Series: 621
Poway House Avg: 175
Kearny House Avg: 170

Arsenal:
Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs
Karma Urethane 15lbs
Hammer Dark Legend Solid 15lbs
Rack Attack Solid 15lbs


#196318 - 01/04/17 04:41 PM Re: Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player [Re: nord]
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 157
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
.

shocked Hay Nord,
Nice you found a ball for your needs.
Just wondering,
ball I know "full roller" refers to the track of the ball.
ball and Billy Hardwick is your "role model"
But I have a few questions for you.
First you come off the top of the ball,from what I see your thumb is at 9:00 fingers at 3:00 and let it go without any twisting of the arm or wrist. Also you use a conventional drilled ball.
ball From what old video I see of Hardwick, he comes off the side of the ball, not much different then a 3/4 would do today. And appears that he used a finger tip drilling.
Also I believe Hardwick never saw a ball hook the way your dose in his life time.
ball So how do you reconcile the difference's between you and him as you claim his style.
I hope this dose not sound mean, I just would like to here your response. angel

JOE

.

#196367 - Today at 02:28 AM Re: Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player [Re: W9JAB]
nord Online content
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 633
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
No problem W9JAB, let me explain.

Billy did use a fingertip ball.
He released the ball with thumb at 11 o'clock.
His ball did track between the fingers and thumb as all Full Rollers do.
But his ball did not have side roll.
He was very unique in that his Full Roller rolled very straight, end over end, with just a touch of subtle right to left move.
Billy had amazing accuracy and could hit half a board consistently 40 feet down the lane when he was on and place every ball high flush.
On the older lane surfaces he bowled on, his ball would grab the lane strongly and not deflect when it hit the pocket.

His game was simple and effective and he is my favorite bowler because he did it "his unique way."
Even in 1976, at the Toledo Open, when all the power players had started taking over, Billy still won using his old style.
Then also in 1976 he almost won the tournament of Champions, despite being totally off his game and bowling very poorly.
He came in second to Marshal Holman.

By comparison my game is much different than Billy Hardwick.
I have a 90 degree axis rotation with zero tilt.
My fingers stay at 3 o'clock and my thumb at 9 o'clock through the whole swing.
I use a conventional grip.
I do track between the fingers and thumb like all Full Rollers do.
My ball is similar to Billy's only in that I can make it go very straight. But this is because my 90 degree axis rotation allows the ball to slide further down the lane before it grabs.
Because of my side roll I get much more length and backend than Billy would have.
If I use a strong reactive ball then I can get a strong reaction.
But if I use an earlier, weaker ball, like a urethane ball, then my ball motion will be much smoother and straighter.

Here is a video showing how Billy released the ball.
Also listen to the explanation by Billy Welu who explains that despite being a Full Roller, Hardwick rolled much straighter than other Full Rollers.
This video is on my youtube channel where I have more videos of other Full Rollers from the past. Feel free to browse my videos.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYNpleiiqyA
_________________________
High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.
High Series: 621
Poway House Avg: 175
Kearny House Avg: 170

Arsenal:
Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs
Karma Urethane 15lbs
Hammer Dark Legend Solid 15lbs
Rack Attack Solid 15lbs


#196370 - Today at 02:46 PM Re: Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player [Re: nord]
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 157
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
Nord, I do believe I seen all of your videos, and Hardwicks too.
As I have tried just about every release you can think of, but all that stay behind the ball, underhand spiral pass, or coming up the back or side of the ball is just not me.
I have had the best results with the same release you use.
But as my ball was drilled for a ¾ roller w/pin over ring finger, it dose not respond as well as I would like, By the time it flips, much of the power is gone.
Some times you can see it wobble a bit before it flips.
So I plan to do my next ball set up just like yours, and see how that works.
Let you know how it works out, maybe I can even get a video posted.

JOE

#196372 - 52 minutes 9 seconds ago Re: Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player [Re: W9JAB]
nord Online content
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 633
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
Yes, please do a video. I would like to see.
_________________________
High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.
High Series: 621
Poway House Avg: 175
Kearny House Avg: 170

Arsenal:
Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs
Karma Urethane 15lbs
Hammer Dark Legend Solid 15lbs
Rack Attack Solid 15lbs


Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5



