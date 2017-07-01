BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196348 - 01/07/17 08:41 PM Team 4
jbungard Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 08/31/09
Posts: 449
A/S/L: 58/m/Arizona
Dylan585 (199)
ExBronxiteBowler (215)
IronMaiden756 (174)
jbungard (206)
White_Rabbitt (186)

Go Team 4!
_________________________
Lock, Code Black, Guru Supreme, Score, Rave, Rack Attack Solid, Rack Attack Pearl, Mix
HG: 300 (10), 299 (6), 298 (2), 297 (1)
HS3: 813, HS4: 1055
Bowling Bag Carrier: 2006 Honda Accord EX-L, >320K miles

#196360 - Yesterday at 01:27 PM Re: Team 4 [Re: jbungard]
ExBronxiteBowler Offline
PBA Senior Bowler

Registered: 04/19/05
Posts: 583
A/S/L: M 63 Staten Island, NY
Originally Posted By: jbungard
Dylan585 (199)
ExBronxiteBowler (215)
IronMaiden756 (174)
jbungard (206)
White_Rabbitt (186)

Go Team 4!


My best bowling ball is my square one, but it rumbles a bit going down the lane...
_________________________
PBA50 member
USBC Bronze coach
Ritger level 3 coach

#196371 - Today at 03:34 PM Re: Team 4 [Re: jbungard]
White_Rabbitt Offline
League Bowler

Registered: 01/15/15
Posts: 82
A/S/L: 38/m/Ohio
Hey Team 4! Welcome to the Winter '17 Season!
I bowled last night, so I guess I'm in the lead-off position. Had a decent night except for the last game, where I ran into some splits that I just didn't recover from.

199-210-146 = 555

Team Square Balls! haha

Good Luck everyone!
_________________________
Bag:
Roto Grip Hyper Cell (15#)
Storm IQ Tour Nano (15#)
Storm Mix (15#)

Scores:
Curr. League Avg: 184
High Game: 279
High Series: 705

PAP: 3 5/8" - 1/2"
USBC #: 15-184560

