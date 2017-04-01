Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player

No problem W9JAB, let me explain.
Billy did use a fingertip ball.
He released the ball with thumb at 11 o'clock.
His ball did track between the fingers and thumb as all Full Rollers do.
But his ball did not have side roll.
He was very unique in that his Full Roller rolled very straight, end over end, with just a touch of subtle right to left move.
Billy had amazing accuracy and could hit half a board consistently 40 feet down the lane when he was on and place every ball high flush.
On the older lane surfaces he bowled on, his ball would grab the lane strongly and not deflect when it hit the pocket.
His game was simple and effective and he is my favorite bowler because he did it "his unique way."
Even in 1976, at the Toledo Open, when all the power players had started taking over, Billy still won using his old style.
Then also in 1976 he almost won the tournament of Champions, despite being totally off his game and bowling very poorly.
He came in second to Marshal Holman.
By comparison my game is much different than Billy Hardwick.
I have a 90 degree axis rotation with zero tilt.
My fingers stay at 3 o'clock and my thumb at 9 o'clock through the whole swing.
I use a conventional grip.
I do track between the fingers and thumb like all Full Rollers do.
My ball is similar to Billy's only in that I can make it go very straight. But this is because my 90 degree axis rotation allows the ball to slide further down the lane before it grabs.
Because of my side roll I get much more length and backend than Billy would have.
If I use a strong reactive ball then I can get a strong reaction.
But if I use an earlier, weaker ball, like a urethane ball, then my ball motion will be much smoother and straighter.
Here is a video showing how Billy released the ball.
Also listen to the explanation by Billy Welu who explains that despite being a Full Roller, Hardwick rolled much straighter than other Full Rollers.
This video is on my youtube channel where I have more videos of other Full Rollers from the past. Feel free to browse my videos.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYNpleiiqyA