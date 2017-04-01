Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5 Topic Options Rate This Topic #196315 - 04:31 AM Re: Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player Re: nord] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 632

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 632A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA A quick update:



Well, the results came in for the No Tap tournament I mentioned that I used the Hammer Dark Legend Solid in.



Guess what?



I won my division! I have attached a pic of the payout.



Attachments







_________________________

High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.

High Series: 621

Poway House Avg: 175

Kearny House Avg: 170



Arsenal:

Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs

Karma Urethane 15lbs

Hammer Dark Legend Solid 15lbs

Rack Attack Solid 15lbs





Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196318 - 04:41 PM Re: Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player Re: nord] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 156

A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Bracket DonorRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 156A/S/L: 62/m/Il.



Hay Nord,

Nice you found a ball for your needs.

Just wondering,

I know "full roller" refers to the track of the ball.

and Billy Hardwick is your "role model"

But I have a few questions for you.

First you come off the top of the ball,from what I see your thumb is at 9:00 fingers at 3:00 and let it go without any twisting of the arm or wrist. Also you use a conventional drilled ball.

From what old video I see of Hardwick, he comes off the side of the ball, not much different then a 3/4 would do today. And appears that he used a finger tip drilling.

Also I believe Hardwick never saw a ball hook the way your dose in his life time.

So how do you reconcile the difference's between you and him as you claim his style.

I hope this dose not sound mean, I just would like to here your response.



JOE



. Hay Nord,Nice you found a ball for your needs.Just wondering,I know "full roller" refers to the track of the ball.and Billy Hardwick is your "role model"But I have a few questions for you.First you come off the top of the ball,from what I see your thumb is at 9:00 fingers at 3:00 and let it go without any twisting of the arm or wrist. Also you use a conventional drilled ball.From what old video I see of Hardwick, he comes off the side of the ball, not much different then a 3/4 would do today. And appears that he used a finger tip drilling.Also I believe Hardwick never saw a ball hook the way your dose in his life time.So how do you reconcile the difference's between you and him as you claim his style.I hope this dose not sound mean, I just would like to here your response.JOE

Top #196367 - 02:28 AM Re: Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player Re: W9JAB] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 632

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 632A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA



Billy did use a fingertip ball.

He released the ball with thumb at 11 o'clock.

His ball did track between the fingers and thumb as all Full Rollers do.

But his ball did not have side roll.

He was very unique in that his Full Roller rolled very straight, end over end, with just a touch of subtle right to left move.

Billy had amazing accuracy and could hit half a board consistently 40 feet down the lane when he was on and place every ball high flush.

On the older lane surfaces he bowled on, his ball would grab the lane strongly and not deflect when it hit the pocket.



His game was simple and effective and he is my favorite bowler because he did it "his unique way."

Even in 1976, at the Toledo Open, when all the power players had started taking over, Billy still won using his old style.

Then also in 1976 he almost won the tournament of Champions, despite being totally off his game and bowling very poorly.

He came in second to Marshal Holman.



By comparison my game is much different than Billy Hardwick.

I have a 90 degree axis rotation with zero tilt.

My fingers stay at 3 o'clock and my thumb at 9 o'clock through the whole swing.

I use a conventional grip.

I do track between the fingers and thumb like all Full Rollers do.

My ball is similar to Billy's only in that I can make it go very straight. But this is because my 90 degree axis rotation allows the ball to slide further down the lane before it grabs.

Because of my side roll I get much more length and backend than Billy would have.

If I use a strong reactive ball then I can get a strong reaction.

But if I use an earlier, weaker ball, like a urethane ball, then my ball motion will be much smoother and straighter.



Here is a video showing how Billy released the ball.

Also listen to the explanation by Billy Welu who explains that despite being a Full Roller, Hardwick rolled much straighter than other Full Rollers.

This video is on my youtube channel where I have more videos of other Full Rollers from the past. Feel free to browse my videos.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYNpleiiqyA No problem W9JAB, let me explain.Billy did use a fingertip ball.He released the ball with thumb at 11 o'clock.His ball did track between the fingers and thumb as all Full Rollers do.But his ball did not have side roll.He was very unique in that his Full Roller rolled very straight, end over end, with just a touch of subtle right to left move.Billy had amazing accuracy and could hit half a board consistently 40 feet down the lane when he was on and place every ball high flush.On the older lane surfaces he bowled on, his ball would grab the lane strongly and not deflect when it hit the pocket.His game was simple and effective and he is my favorite bowler because he did it "his unique way."Even in 1976, at the Toledo Open, when all the power players had started taking over, Billy still won using his old style.Then also in 1976 he almost won the tournament of Champions, despite being totally off his game and bowling very poorly.He came in second to Marshal Holman.By comparison my game is much different than Billy Hardwick.I have a 90 degree axis rotation with zero tilt.My fingers stay at 3 o'clock and my thumb at 9 o'clock through the whole swing.I use a conventional grip.I do track between the fingers and thumb like all Full Rollers do.My ball is similar to Billy's only in that I can make it go very straight. But this is because my 90 degree axis rotation allows the ball to slide further down the lane before it grabs.Because of my side roll I get much more length and backend than Billy would have.If I use a strong reactive ball then I can get a strong reaction.But if I use an earlier, weaker ball, like a urethane ball, then my ball motion will be much smoother and straighter.Here is a video showing how Billy released the ball.Also listen to the explanation by Billy Welu who explains that despite being a Full Roller, Hardwick rolled much straighter than other Full Rollers.This video is on my youtube channel where I have more videos of other Full Rollers from the past. Feel free to browse my videos. _________________________

High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.

High Series: 621

Poway House Avg: 175

Kearny House Avg: 170



Arsenal:

Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs

Karma Urethane 15lbs

Hammer Dark Legend Solid 15lbs

Rack Attack Solid 15lbs





Top Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel