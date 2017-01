Sponsored Links







team 6





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 510

High team mates

Some familiar names from past VL seasons there and some names I know from the forum

Welcome all to team 6 , what we going to call ourselves _________________________

arsenal all 15lbs

Motiv cruel c51 le

black widow

Brunswick Avalanche slide

900 Global Wisdom

Brunswick Control

Brunswick T Zone

Columbia 300 WD

PB

High game 257

series 704







Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: team 6





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 510

thought about trying to combine something from our names 3 S's and 2 W's don't give us alot of scope.

Combining ages gives us something close to 260 so --Not Quite Perfect--?? a possible name

Combining ages gives us something close to 260 so --Not Quite Perfect--?? a possible name _________________________

arsenal all 15lbs

Motiv cruel c51 le

black widow

Brunswick Avalanche slide

900 Global Wisdom

Brunswick Control

Brunswick T Zone

Columbia 300 WD

PB

High game 257

series 704







Re: team 6

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 450

A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 450A/S/L: 32/M/Mass



This should be fun. Looking forward to virtually bowling with you all. If you want to go with the S&W angle how about Splits & Washouts

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength

Re: team 6





Registered: 07/10/03

Posts: 1896

Ha ha. Hey all.

A Storm is coming.



IQ Tour Fusion

IQ Tour anniversary edition

Lights Out

Natural



USBC level 1 certified coach

Re: team 6





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 510

A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/21/12Posts: 510A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk welcome Smooth Stroker

I like the idea wronghander but got it into my head the wrong way round Washout Splits.

Any name will suit me , lets just have fun, bowl well and rack up a ton of points , so another idea from that comment Rack em Up _________________________

arsenal all 15lbs

Motiv cruel c51 le

black widow

Brunswick Avalanche slide

900 Global Wisdom

Brunswick Control

Brunswick T Zone

Columbia 300 WD

PB

High game 257

series 704







Top

Preview

