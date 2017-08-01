BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Sponsored Links




Sponsored Links


#196353 - 01/08/17 10:34 PM Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater?
mrthang Offline
Bantam

Registered: 03/09/16
Posts: 19
A/S/L: 29/m/Vietnam
Hey guys,

I ran into this video this morning: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSf2acUXuNc
There are lots of different thought about this point of view in the comment of the video. What do you think about it?

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196357 - Yesterday at 10:19 AM Re: Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater? [Re: mrthang]
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 156
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
It seems to me it's all about working with heavy oil patterns, and playing the line your most comfortable with.
I.E. rather than moving far left, tossing over the gutter and going over the 5th arrow, go Straighter,
(less hook)in a line that you can deal with.
I think this is more about sport patterns than house patterns(THS).
JOE

#196359 - Yesterday at 12:03 PM Re: Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater? [Re: mrthang]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1210
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
it is about fitting your physical style and capabilities to your ball and then to the lane.

Last night, I went straight (which is really just down-and-in, not straight) and could not get success so moved left, changed balls, and swung it a bit and got success. Those who played the outside struggled, those who swung it (even just a bit) had more success.

We had a lot of friction outside so a down-and-in shot would over-hook if you missed right even a touch; but had a good bit of oil inside so if you missed left, nothing happened. Was strange. Couldn't get it to work. Straighter wasn't greater.

But when I used the oil and the dry, it did.


I didn't like the video. First, he actually had clips of SIGNIFICANT hook under the "straight" examples. Norm's first shot was really the only really straight shot I saw - almost lofting the right gutter, thrown pretty much directly at the pocket and a little hook at the end to drive through.

Everything else was straight, at first, but had a pretty good amount of hook; OR was just a lesser amount of hook.


But as one of the comments to the video pointed out, Belmonte has been Player of the Year three times in the past three years and his game is all over the lane. If it's really true that straighter is greater, then how is the most dominant player in the game today the swing guy that he is?

And looking back some more, Sean Rash - big power swinger. Mika - down-and-in. Walter Ray - down -and-in. Wes Malott - "King of Swing". Chris Barnes - anything that he needs to do. So that's seven years and only two "straighter" players.
