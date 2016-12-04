BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#194080 - 04/12/16 03:47 PM Getting to the core
W9JAB
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 156
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.



So I was looking at some new balls.

And I see that it is clearly the selling factor is,
That this ball has a gas mask or Darth Vader face, whatever
But clearly it is the asymmetric core that is going to give
This ball the big hockey stick move of a hook that I want.

So now I go to order one and find out in the weight I want
The ball comes with a symmetric or generic core.

So now I wonder how a symmetric or generic core can perform
The same as the gas mask or Darth Vader face, asymmetric core,
Of coarse it cant or the symmetric or generic core would be in all Of the balls no matter the weight.


So next I wonder what Im getting, Do I have a ball that looks like the Pros use, but just for looks?


Like getting a Corvette but find out its a fore cylinder dog, under the hood.

Just for show?

JOE

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#194081 - 04/12/16 04:09 PM Re: Getting to the core
Joe Bowler
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/09/09
Posts: 3822
A/S/L: 50s/M/MD
It pays to check the manufacturer's core specs for the desired weight. A significant difference may not necessarily be bad. But, it could produce a different ball reaction than expected.
#194294 - 05/18/16 12:10 PM Re: Getting to the core
W9JAB
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 156
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
Sure, I understand Let the buyer be were but I also see deception.
Unless you investigate you may not get what you are paying for.
Why pay the big buck for a generic core.
Why not show a comparison video of the two?

JOE

#194295 - 05/19/16 11:28 AM Re: Getting to the core
steveA
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 510
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Interesting question, do you get a generic core that goes in all that makers Xlb balls, or is it generic for that line of balls only.

Maybe you just buy 4 of the same and resurface differently , different coloured inserts so they're identifiable quickly. Yeah, I know people do that and drill different too .
#194296 - 05/19/16 02:41 PM Re: Getting to the core
goobee
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 344
A/S/L: 58/M/California
Hm, that would be me. While I noticed that specs were a little different between weights when ordering balls, I never knew that the cores were completely different. Doesn't sound right to me since the prices are the same.
#196361 - Yesterday at 04:06 PM Re: Getting to the core
W9JAB
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 156
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.

ball ball ball Storm Technical Staff said, ball ball ball

Thanks for contacting us with your inquiry. The weight block shown will always be the weight block that is inside the ball at that specific weight. If the generic core is shown, then it will be in the ball. The Code Black will always have the RAD4 Core because the shape of it matches up with RGs and Differentials to fall within the legal specifications from the USBC. If the shape does not match up, we have to put this generic shape in to get it to fall within those USBC parameters. It is important to remember that coverstock/surface preparation will always have the most influence in ball motion. This will ALWAYS be the same on the ball regardless of the weight. Hopefully this helps clarify. Let me know if you have any additional questions.

I do wish to get a Code Black, but I want the RAD4 Core because the shape.
I was very upset after I bought a Brunswick LT48, only to find out it had a "generic" core, If I pay for one thing a get another, that's a bait and switch in my book. livid

JOE

#196362 - Yesterday at 04:45 PM Re: Getting to the core
Mkirchie
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 635
A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: W9JAB
If I pay for one thing a get another, that's a bait and switch in my book.


Did your Pro Shop not inform you of this? I'm only asking because the generic core for balls below 14 lbs is mentioned on Brunswick's page for the ball (and their other balls). I 100% understand your frustration if you didn't see the website and your Pro Shop failed to inform you. Storm shows images of the cores on their sites. They are showing the same core image for all weights of the Code Black and it seems like the person from Storm was telling you that the Code Black will have the RAD4 core at all weights. That is not true of all of their balls from what I saw on Storm's site.

Mark
