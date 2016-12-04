Getting to the core

Storm Technical Staff said,
Thanks for contacting us with your inquiry. The weight block shown will always be the weight block that is inside the ball at that specific weight. If the generic core is shown, then it will be in the ball. The Code Black will always have the RAD4 Core because the shape of it matches up with RGs and Differentials to fall within the legal specifications from the USBC. If the shape does not match up, we have to put this generic shape in to get it to fall within those USBC parameters. It is important to remember that coverstock/surface preparation will always have the most influence in ball motion. This will ALWAYS be the same on the ball regardless of the weight. Hopefully this helps clarify. Let me know if you have any additional questions.
I do wish to get a Code Black, but I want the RAD4 Core because the shape.
I was very upset after I bought a Brunswick LT48, only to find out it had a "generic" core, If I pay for one thing a get another, that's a bait and switch in my book.
JOE