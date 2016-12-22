Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #196185 - 09:22 PM Re: New bowling shoes Re: goobee] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 344

A/S/L: 58/M/California High RollerRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 344A/S/L: 58/M/California There's no reason to buy budget shoes. My pair of Lind's Classics were purchased back in the 80's and lasted this long. The only reason I am changing now is because the heels are worn and I am walking wrong in them. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics

15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196193 - 04:59 AM Re: New bowling shoes Re: goobee] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 344

A/S/L: 58/M/California High RollerRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 344A/S/L: 58/M/California



It's here, pretty quick shipping. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics

15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #196350 - 09:38 PM Re: New bowling shoes Re: goobee] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 344

A/S/L: 58/M/California High RollerRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 344A/S/L: 58/M/California Just an update. After bowling 6 games, I can tell you S12 sole and the Red suede heel combination is the way to go for better sliding.



I had to modify my approach a bit to a heel to toe gait because of the right shoe bottom though. I am guessing the right shoe is made sticky on purpose to help pushing off?



If I come across slippery approaches, I can always change back to the S8 sole. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics

15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #196358 - 11:47 AM Re: New bowling shoes Re: goobee] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1210

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1210A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA



Different soles work for different people. Yes, the right shoe (for a right-hander) is rubber so you can push-off on it.Different soles work for different people. _________________________

Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel