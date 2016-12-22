BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196185 - 12/22/16 09:22 PM Re: New bowling shoes
goobee
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 344
A/S/L: 58/M/California
There's no reason to buy budget shoes. My pair of Lind's Classics were purchased back in the 80's and lasted this long. The only reason I am changing now is because the heels are worn and I am walking wrong in them.
#196193 - 12/24/16 04:59 AM Re: New bowling shoes
goobee
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 344
A/S/L: 58/M/California
It's here, pretty quick shipping.

Top
#196350 - 01/07/17 09:38 PM Re: New bowling shoes
goobee
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 344
A/S/L: 58/M/California
Just an update. After bowling 6 games, I can tell you S12 sole and the Red suede heel combination is the way to go for better sliding.

I had to modify my approach a bit to a heel to toe gait because of the right shoe bottom though. I am guessing the right shoe is made sticky on purpose to help pushing off?

If I come across slippery approaches, I can always change back to the S8 sole.
Top
#196358 - Today at 11:47 AM Re: New bowling shoes
mmalsed
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1210
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Yes, the right shoe (for a right-hander) is rubber so you can push-off on it.

Different soles work for different people. smile
Top
