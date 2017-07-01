BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196356 - Today at 09:12 AM Team 8
TimL Online content
League Bowler

Registered: 02/22/12
Posts: 98
A/S/L: 56/m/Gettysburg SD
Well guys here we go start of the Winter Virtual League and will be looking forward to bowling with you guys. Fist out of the shoot what are you guys thinking about Team Name any suggestions. Only thing I can think of is DREAM TEAM. Just to give you heads up I will be using my Tue night bowling scores. Let us all have fun and see how we can do this round.
lucid 15#
Snaplock 15#
Crossroad 15#
Marvel Pearl 15#
lock 15#
Storm Ice 15#
High Game 300 11-8-16
High Series 763
2012 USBC Open Classified Doubles Champion
2014 USBC Open Senior 4 place

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
