#196325 - 10:42 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread Re: Richie V.] Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x3



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4376

A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4376A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA



Two decent games tonight, anyway, and if I had finished the second game better, it might have been three. Most of the spares I missed were ones I really should never have left, and my only single pin miss was a 7 (I made every 10).



Result : 185-155-188=528

Average (51 games) : 174

Average for last 9 games : 167

Next week's AVG+1 score : 551



Composite average (96 games) : 175



Barry was over 500, as well, but the opposing team's woman and anchor both had good nights, with my team salvaging the third game thanks to my late string of strikes. Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)Two decent games tonight, anyway, and if I had finished the second game better, it might have been three. Most of the spares I missed were ones I really should never have left, and my only single pin miss was a 7 (I made every 10).: 185-155-188=528: 174: 167: 551: 175Barry was over 500, as well, but the opposing team's woman and anchor both had good nights, with my team salvaging the third game thanks to my late string of strikes.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 226

Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 610 HG: 235

Composite Avg: 176



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 226Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 610 HG: 235Composite Avg: 176 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Top