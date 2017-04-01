BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 7 of 7 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196325 - 01/04/17 10:42 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4376
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

Two decent games tonight, anyway, and if I had finished the second game better, it might have been three. Most of the spares I missed were ones I really should never have left, and my only single pin miss was a 7 (I made every 10).

Result: 185-155-188=528
Average (51 games): 174
Average for last 9 games: 167
Next week's AVG+1 score: 551

Composite average (96 games): 175

Barry was over 500, as well, but the opposing team's woman and anchor both had good nights, with my team salvaging the third game thanks to my late string of strikes.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 176

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196352 - Yesterday at 09:18 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4376
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

Really was close to my high series ever in the Sunday Niters league (I had a 612 last season), and it did feel good to get back into the 600s tonight. In particular, the six-bagger in the middle of the second game was some of my best bowling all season.

Result: 193-233-184=610
Average (48 games): 179
Average for last 9 games: 165
Next week's AVG+1 score: 576

Composite average (99 games): 176

Team started the way we did the first half, riding on my back for all eight points.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 176

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
Page 7 of 7 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Bowling: Why Straighter is Greater?
by mrthang - Yesterday at 10:34 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 09:18 PM
New bowling shoes
by goobee - 01/07/17 09:38 PM
Subs wanted for winter virtual league
by Richie V. - 01/07/17 12:43 AM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - 01/07/17 12:42 AM
My not so triumphant return to bowling
by VikingOfBowling - 01/06/17 07:01 PM
How to deal with oil
by RGR - 01/06/17 05:50 PM
Core and pin action
by W9JAB - 01/06/17 04:10 PM
Superstition and Routine
by goobee - 01/06/17 03:02 AM
2011/2012 TOC Pattern - 39 ft
by BowlerBill - 01/05/17 01:55 PM
How do leagues work as an adult
by mmalsed - 01/04/17 07:13 PM
Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player
by W9JAB - 01/04/17 04:41 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.