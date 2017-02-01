BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196304 - 01/02/17 06:40 PM Team 3
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1003
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
Starting the Team 3 thread.

Great to be back in the virtual league. I skipped the fall because I would miss a lot of weeks but I assure you I will be bowling every week in the coming year. I am looking forward to posting again on a regular basis and helping our team be that next virtual league champion.

AmpleSound
BOSStull
explorer05
goobee
trekguy
Current Average 214
#196313 - 01/03/17 08:35 PM Re: Team 3
goobee
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 343
A/S/L: 58/M/California
Hello guys. Let's win that Championship. thumbsup
#196346 - Today at 04:51 PM Re: Team 3
goobee
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 343
A/S/L: 58/M/California
234, 155, 188. My thumb swelled during the second game, took 2 pieces of tape out of the thumb hole and it was still too tight. I wound up using powder which I hate.
