Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #196329 - 05:12 PM How to deal with oil RGR

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 114

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario Lately I have been making good headway into my bowling improvement, but there is a but, lane conditions. I still throw with some speed, on the lower rev scale and mostly let the ball do the work. My favorite line is the outside where there is less oil, down the 5th board first arrow and have it come up at the end, works great when not to much oil. Lately it seems they are putting a little more oil, for my bowling ball does not seem to come up as good at the end and actually worse as the games go on due to carry down. My bowling ball is not oil soaked but I clean it after I am done bowling and I have tried different balls with same result. I have tried slowing it down but accuracy suffers. Oil is my enemy. There is very little forgiveness on these lanes. For my ball speed one board either way is not good and as an average bowler being that accurate is hard. I can throw between 15 and 17 mph, in my senior league it is considered kind of fast. Is there a bowling ball out there that really eats the oil or any other way to deal with this problem. My skidding ball into the pocket does not carry very good. Looking for clues.

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196330 - 05:29 PM Re: How to deal with oil Re: RGR] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 634

A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 634A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey Originally Posted By: RGR ...and actually worse as the games go on due to carry down.

This has me sort of curious along with when you said you like to play up the 1st arrow. If you don't mind me asking, what type of equipment are you using? If they have fairly aggressive covers, I'm suspicious of something. On most THS shots, they're barely putting anything down outside of the river of oil. I'm wondering if your ball is transitioning through the phases of ball motion too quickly. Sometimes, people have mistaken this for a ball that is not hooking because they think there is too much oil.



Mark This has me sort of curious along with when you said you like to play up the 1st arrow. If you don't mind me asking, what type of equipment are you using? If they have fairly aggressive covers, I'm suspicious of something. On most THS shots, they're barely putting anything down outside of the river of oil. I'm wondering if your ball is transitioning through the phases of ball motion too quickly. Sometimes, people have mistaken this for a ball that is not hooking because they think there is too much oil.Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(10)

HS-789

Top #196331 - 05:39 PM Re: How to deal with oil Re: RGR] 82Boat69

Action Bowler



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 299

A/S/L: 69/M/California



What ball are you using most often on this oil pattern?

Do you know how your ball is drilled?

Do you know your PAP?

Do you know the length of the oil pattern?



Here's where I'm going with this; Shooting outside is a 2 edged sword. You need to know where your ball is when it comes to the end of the oil pattern. From this information, you can determine how far your ball must recover to get to the 1-3 with anything left in its tank.



Early games might be wet/dry which will allow your ball to recover from your 5 board target. Later games, it might not be so easy. That's where knowing how your ball is drilled will help you know what you can/cannot do with it. Your ball only needs to stay outside for an extra split second to cause it to fail to recover or to recover too late. In one case, you may get a washout or the bucket. In the other, a weak 10 pin.



The rule of thumb that's most often used is to subtract 31 from the oil length and that tells you what board your ball needs to be on when it comes off the pattern. A 40' foot pattern needs you to be on the 9 board at 40'. A 35' pattern says you can still be on the 5 board at 35 feet and recover.



The shape of the pattern is also important. If its a x-mas tree pattern, you can play farther left and still find plenty of dry boards out to the right. If its a wide flat pattern, you'll need to play much straighter to have any success.



Anyway, answer my questions and we can go from there.



How's the weather up north? Aye! or do you guys say oh? Like everything else, there are many ways to deal with oil. A few questions first;What ball are you using most often on this oil pattern?Do you know how your ball is drilled?Do you know your PAP?Do you know the length of the oil pattern?Here's where I'm going with this; Shooting outside is a 2 edged sword. You need to know where your ball is when it comes to the end of the oil pattern. From this information, you can determine how far your ball must recover to get to the 1-3 with anything left in its tank.Early games might be wet/dry which will allow your ball to recover from your 5 board target. Later games, it might not be so easy. That's where knowing how your ball is drilled will help you know what you can/cannot do with it. Your ball only needs to stay outside for an extra split second to cause it to fail to recover or to recover too late. In one case, you may get a washout or the bucket. In the other, a weak 10 pin.The rule of thumb that's most often used is to subtract 31 from the oil length and that tells you what board your ball needs to be on when it comes off the pattern. A 40' foot pattern needs you to be on the 9 board at 40'. A 35' pattern says you can still be on the 5 board at 35 feet and recover.The shape of the pattern is also important. If its a x-mas tree pattern, you can play farther left and still find plenty of dry boards out to the right. If its a wide flat pattern, you'll need to play much straighter to have any success.Anyway, answer my questions and we can go from there.How's the weather up north? Aye! or do you guys say oh?

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel