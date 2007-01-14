How to deal with oil

Like everything else, there are many ways to deal
with oil. A few questions first;
What ball are you using most often on this oil pattern?
Do you know how your ball is drilled?
Do you know your PAP?
Do you know the length of the oil pattern?
Here's where I'm going with this; Shooting outside is a 2 edged sword. You need to know where your ball is when it comes to the end of the oil pattern. From this information, you can determine how far your ball must recover to get to the 1-3 with anything left in its tank.
Early games might be wet/dry which will allow your ball to recover from your 5 board target. Later games, it might not be so easy. That's where knowing how your ball is drilled will help you know what you can/cannot do with it. Your ball only needs to stay outside for an extra split second to cause it to fail to recover or to recover too late. In one case, you may get a washout or the bucket. In the other, a weak 10 pin.
The rule of thumb that's most often used is to subtract 31 from the oil length and that tells you what board your ball needs to be on when it comes off the pattern. A 40' foot pattern needs you to be on the 9 board at 40'. A 35' pattern says you can still be on the 5 board at 35 feet and recover.
The shape of the pattern is also important. If its a x-mas tree pattern, you can play farther left and still find plenty of dry boards out to the right. If its a wide flat pattern, you'll need to play much straighter to have any success.
Anyway, answer my questions and we can go from there.
