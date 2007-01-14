BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions » How to deal with oil
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196329 - Today at 05:12 PM How to deal with oil
RGR Online content
Bracket Donor

Registered: 06/11/16
Posts: 114
A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario
Lately I have been making good headway into my bowling improvement, but there is a but, lane conditions. I still throw with some speed, on the lower rev scale and mostly let the ball do the work. My favorite line is the outside where there is less oil, down the 5th board first arrow and have it come up at the end, works great when not to much oil. Lately it seems they are putting a little more oil, for my bowling ball does not seem to come up as good at the end and actually worse as the games go on due to carry down. My bowling ball is not oil soaked but I clean it after I am done bowling and I have tried different balls with same result. I have tried slowing it down but accuracy suffers. Oil is my enemy. There is very little forgiveness on these lanes. For my ball speed one board either way is not good and as an average bowler being that accurate is hard. I can throw between 15 and 17 mph, in my senior league it is considered kind of fast. Is there a bowling ball out there that really eats the oil or any other way to deal with this problem. My skidding ball into the pocket does not carry very good. Looking for clues.

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196330 - Today at 05:29 PM Re: How to deal with oil [Re: RGR]
Mkirchie Online content
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 634
A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: RGR
...and actually worse as the games go on due to carry down.

This has me sort of curious along with when you said you like to play up the 1st arrow. If you don't mind me asking, what type of equipment are you using? If they have fairly aggressive covers, I'm suspicious of something. On most THS shots, they're barely putting anything down outside of the river of oil. I'm wondering if your ball is transitioning through the phases of ball motion too quickly. Sometimes, people have mistaken this for a ball that is not hooking because they think there is too much oil.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(10)
HS-789

Top
#196331 - Today at 05:39 PM Re: How to deal with oil [Re: RGR]
82Boat69 Online content
Action Bowler

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 299
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Like everything else, there are many ways to deal with oil. A few questions first;

What ball are you using most often on this oil pattern?
Do you know how your ball is drilled?
Do you know your PAP?
Do you know the length of the oil pattern?

Here's where I'm going with this; Shooting outside is a 2 edged sword. You need to know where your ball is when it comes to the end of the oil pattern. From this information, you can determine how far your ball must recover to get to the 1-3 with anything left in its tank.

Early games might be wet/dry which will allow your ball to recover from your 5 board target. Later games, it might not be so easy. That's where knowing how your ball is drilled will help you know what you can/cannot do with it. Your ball only needs to stay outside for an extra split second to cause it to fail to recover or to recover too late. In one case, you may get a washout or the bucket. In the other, a weak 10 pin.

The rule of thumb that's most often used is to subtract 31 from the oil length and that tells you what board your ball needs to be on when it comes off the pattern. A 40' foot pattern needs you to be on the 9 board at 40'. A 35' pattern says you can still be on the 5 board at 35 feet and recover.

The shape of the pattern is also important. If its a x-mas tree pattern, you can play farther left and still find plenty of dry boards out to the right. If its a wide flat pattern, you'll need to play much straighter to have any success.

Anyway, answer my questions and we can go from there.

How's the weather up north? Aye! or do you guys say oh?

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
How to deal with oil
by 82Boat69 - Today at 05:39 PM
2011/2012 TOC Pattern - 39 ft
by BowlerBill - Today at 01:55 PM
Superstition and Routine
by BowlerBill - Today at 01:37 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 10:42 PM
How do leagues work as an adult
by mmalsed - Yesterday at 07:13 PM
Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player
by W9JAB - Yesterday at 04:41 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 02:36 PM
Where to stand to throw a straight ball
by djp1080 - 01/03/17 12:55 PM
Happy New Year!
by Dennis Michael - 01/02/17 10:51 PM
Duckpin bowling ball question
by W9JAB - 01/02/17 10:17 AM
Maybe just maybe
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - 01/01/17 06:33 PM
Just a Question?
by djp1080 - 01/01/17 01:14 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.