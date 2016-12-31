BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196277 - 12/31/16 01:07 PM Re: How do leagues work as an adult [Re: VikingOfBowling]
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2010
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Originally Posted By: VikingOfBowling
What stops everyone from just sandbagging the first 3 games, for a handicap League?


Little to nothing, in theory, considering its almost impossible to prove. But most bowlers aren't actually good enough to decide when to bowl well or not. I don't believe sandbagging exists the way so many people do.

I am interested however to see how many former 220 average bowlers are now 209 average bowlers, trying to game the new division at Nationals.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

#196320 - 56 minutes 50 seconds ago Re: How do leagues work as an adult [Re: VikingOfBowling]
mmalsed Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1208
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Plus the handicap is calculated from your running average so if you bagged the first 3 games, it would correct very quickly.

I tend to do the opposite. For some reason, I start a league very hot and cool off over time (which is the exact opposite if what I want, sigh) but my average corrects after a bit.
_________________________
Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

