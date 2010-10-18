BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196319 - Today at 05:33 PM Superstition and Routine
VikingOfBowling Offline
Bantam

Registered: 12/27/16
Posts: 12
A/S/L: 29/Tucson
What's yours? When I did league as a kid I'd always sit in the same spot and take a sip of cherry coke before my approach. Anything you guys do out of habit?

#196321 - 55 minutes 20 seconds ago Re: Superstition and Routine
mmalsed Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1208
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
not so much. I do try to make sure my setup and approach are as close to exactly the same as I can, but that's not superstition, really.
_________________________
Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#196322 - 46 minutes 39 seconds ago Re: Superstition and Routine
82Boat69 Online content
Action Bowler

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 297
A/S/L: 69/M/California
When I leave the restroom, if the door opens inward, I never reach for the handle with my right hand and I block the door's arc with my left foot.

I've learned that people coming in are in a bigger hurry than those going out :-)

