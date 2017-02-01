BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
ChatBox:

#196315 - Today at 04:31 AM Re: Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player [Re: nord]
nord Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 631
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA
A quick update:

Well, the results came in for the No Tap tournament I mentioned that I used the Hammer Dark Legend Solid in.

Guess what?

I won my division! I have attached a pic of the payout.


_________________________
High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.
High Series: 621
Poway House Avg: 175
Kearny House Avg: 170

Arsenal:
Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs
Karma Urethane 15lbs
Hammer Dark Legend Solid 15lbs
Black Widow Spare 15lbs


#196318 - Today at 04:41 PM Re: Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player [Re: nord]
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 151
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
.

shocked Hay Nord,
Nice you found a ball for your needs.
Just wondering,
ball I know "full roller" refers to the track of the ball.
ball and Billy Hardwick is your "role model"
But I have a few questions for you.
First you come off the top of the ball,from what I see your thumb is at 9:00 fingers at 3:00 and let it go without any twisting of the arm or wrist. Also you use a conventional drilled ball.
ball From what old video I see of Hardwick, he comes off the side of the ball, not much different then a 3/4 would do today. And appears that he used a finger tip drilling.
Also I believe Hardwick never saw a ball hook the way your dose in his life time.
ball So how do you reconcile the difference's between you and him as you claim his style.
I hope this dose not sound mean, I just would like to here your response. angel

JOE

.

