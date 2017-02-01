Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 631A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA A quick update:



Well, the results came in for the No Tap tournament I mentioned that I used the Hammer Dark Legend Solid in.



Guess what?



I won my division! I have attached a pic of the payout.



High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.

High Series: 621

Poway House Avg: 175

Kearny House Avg: 170



Arsenal:

Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs

Karma Urethane 15lbs

Hammer Dark Legend Solid 15lbs

Black Widow Spare 15lbs





Hay Nord,

Nice you found a ball for your needs.

Just wondering,

I know "full roller" refers to the track of the ball.

and Billy Hardwick is your "role model"

But I have a few questions for you.

First you come off the top of the ball,from what I see your thumb is at 9:00 fingers at 3:00 and let it go without any twisting of the arm or wrist. Also you use a conventional drilled ball.

From what old video I see of Hardwick, he comes off the side of the ball, not much different then a 3/4 would do today. And appears that he used a finger tip drilling.

Also I believe Hardwick never saw a ball hook the way your dose in his life time.

So how do you reconcile the difference's between you and him as you claim his style.

I hope this dose not sound mean, I just would like to here your response.



JOE



