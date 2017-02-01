BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196306 - 01/02/17 09:09 PM Team 2 - Winter League Needs a Name
Chuck Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/18/12
Posts: 252
A/S/L: 33/M/WI
Hey Guys - here's to a good season ahead.
Who's got a team name idea?

Team 2
beefers1 (182)
bowlerbill (205)
Chuck (221)
Doogie (185)
WV Hammer Slammer (201)
Team average: 994
_________________________
In the bag:
RotoGrip Defiant Soul (?x4x?)
Radical Slant (68x4.75x18)
Storm IQ Tour Pearl (?x?x?)
DV8 Misfit (82x6x50)
Storm Victory Road Solid (?x?x?)
Plastic

Personal Records:
Game: 300
Series: 832
Avg: 220

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196308 - Yesterday at 01:53 AM Re: Team 2 - Winter League Needs a Name [Re: Chuck]
beefers1 Offline
Legend

Registered: 02/04/09
Posts: 1225
A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia
Glad to finally be back. Hopefully I won't bring us down too much this time!

#196312 - Yesterday at 05:51 PM Re: Team 2 - Winter League Needs a Name [Re: Chuck]
BowlerBill Offline
High Roller

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 373
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Welcome team.

How about, 'Unbowlievable Five'?
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (non-sanctioned),
289 (sanctioned)
HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

#196316 - Today at 08:55 AM Re: Team 2 - Winter League Needs a Name [Re: Chuck]
Doogie Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 08/31/11
Posts: 343
A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE
Howdy all.

No good suggestions on team name.

I will miss the first two weeks for work. I have let Richie know in an PM.
_________________________
Hammer: Taboo Blue/Silver
Hammer: Taboo Deep Purple
Ebonite: Mission
Storm: Supernatural

Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
