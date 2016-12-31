Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #196293 - 06:35 PM Team 5 thread Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x3



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4371

A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4371A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Secretary gets the jump on starting his team's thread. Looks like I have Bwlnggd, champ, Kwik8, and Mikestormbowler91 as teammates. Bwlnggd is a holdover from my fall team, and champ & I actually have met a bowler in common, Bill Webb, who is a NEBA legend here.



Really open to team names at this time, as I don't have one that strikes my fancy yet (no pun intended).

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 226

Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 602 HG: 235

Composite Avg: 175



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 226Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 602 HG: 235Composite Avg: 175 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196298 - 11:11 AM Re: Team 5 thread Re: Richie V.] champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2010

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2010A/S/L: 29/M/AZ Hey guys good to be back to the Virtual League. After I moved from Tucson I found myself bowling at an absolutely terrible bowling alley, and not enjoying the game at all. I took a break from the virtual league for a while because I didn't want to report week in and week out about my awful experiences...didn't want to be reminded.



But I've found a great mom-n-pop bowling alley about an hour away that I just love. Small (16 lanes), great staff that takes care of the customer, good conditions for scoring, and a weekend league I can get to that doesn't interfere with work. Its great and I'm having fun again.



So here I am!



Richie I bowl on Sundays. I'll get scores to you late Sunday night. Hopefully I don't need too many reminders any more. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager, Richie V. Moderator: Angel