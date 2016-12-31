BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Team 5 thread
#196293 - Yesterday at 06:35 PM Team 5 thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4371
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Secretary gets the jump on starting his team's thread. Looks like I have Bwlnggd, champ, Kwik8, and Mikestormbowler91 as teammates. Bwlnggd is a holdover from my fall team, and champ & I actually have met a bowler in common, Bill Webb, who is a NEBA legend here.

Really open to team names at this time, as I don't have one that strikes my fancy yet (no pun intended).
#196298 - Today at 11:11 AM Re: Team 5 thread
champ
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2010
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Hey guys good to be back to the Virtual League. After I moved from Tucson I found myself bowling at an absolutely terrible bowling alley, and not enjoying the game at all. I took a break from the virtual league for a while because I didn't want to report week in and week out about my awful experiences...didn't want to be reminded.

But I've found a great mom-n-pop bowling alley about an hour away that I just love. Small (16 lanes), great staff that takes care of the customer, good conditions for scoring, and a weekend league I can get to that doesn't interfere with work. Its great and I'm having fun again.

So here I am!

Richie I bowl on Sundays. I'll get scores to you late Sunday night. Hopefully I don't need too many reminders any more.
Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
