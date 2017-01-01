BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » New Member Intros & Tech Help » Newbie
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196288 - Today at 05:33 PM Newbie
Kristie Online content
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 01/01/17
Posts: 2
A/S/L: 44/F/Baltimore, MD

Hello everyone! I just jjoined the forum today! I am a Duckpin bowler from Baltimore, MD. My husband and I are on a Saturday night league at Southwest Lanes in Linthicum, MD, which is just outside of the city. I'm super excited to have found this forum!

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196291 - Today at 06:05 PM Re: Newbie [Re: Kristie]
rrb6699 (RayRay) Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 483
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
hey, nice to "meet" you.

b'more. the last bastion of duckpins? how many of them are left? I used to bowl in falls church, va and there were duckpins & tenpin houses a block apart. npt sure if the ducks are still there.

I'm in FL now and just heard of a duck or candlepin lane about 20 miles away. gotta go check it out sometime.

since I do tenpins as a righty I do ducks as a lefty. didnt want to throw my arm out so I do it this way.

welcome! tell us more about duckpins!

rr .
_________________________
Twnr-RH
300(8) 290(36) 280(30)
Ser- 1072-4g 867-3g
Tilt: 15, AoR- 65, PAP: 4 3/4ovr, 3/4up,
Sp:17.5 avg
Alpha Crux-15#
Guru Mastr-15#
Sinister-15#
Grenade-16#
Quantum Violet-16#
Wht Dot-16#
MoRich Frenzy-15#
Multi wins/Top 5 Fnshes-Scr&Hdcp events

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Where to stand to throw a straight ball
by 82Boat69 -
Maybe just maybe
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - 06:33 PM
Duckpin bowling ball question
by Kristie - 05:56 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - 05:39 PM
Happy New Year!
by djp1080 - 01:15 PM
Just a Question?
by djp1080 - 01:14 PM
My not so triumphant return to bowling
by W9JAB - 10:55 AM
How do leagues work as an adult
by champ - 01:07 PM
Website that list equipment for pro bowlers
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - 12/30/16 11:03 PM
The *real* reason USBC membership is important
by mmalsed - 12/30/16 04:49 PM
Oily/Dry
by W9JAB - 12/30/16 10:13 AM
Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player
by nord - 12/29/16 02:45 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.