Duckpin bowling ball question

A/S/L: 44/F/Baltimore, MD Hello fellow duckpin bowlers. I am new to the forum! My husband and I bowl on a Saturday night league at AMF Southwest lanes in Linthicum Maryland, which is just outside of Baltimore city. I bowled on leaks when I was a kid, and last year my husband and I dusted off the bowling balls and shoes and got back into it. We both absolutely love bowling. It's always a great time.

I have a question for the expert out there. I'm looking to replace my current set of no name duckpin balls. The balls are about 35 years old! I don't think there anything special, probably just an old set of generic plastic balls. They are brown marble like, are 5 inches around, and weigh 3 lbs. 12 oz. i'm finding that while they are great for recreational play, they are a little too big for my hand. I really like them though because of the nostalgia and memories. Anyhow, as I said, I'm looking to buy a set of new were balls to use during league play. I was interested in the Epco urethane duckpin balls, but was told by several different people that rubber balls are the way to go. I looked at a set of new cobras, and really like them. The 4 7/8 inch balls seem to fit my hand much better. I'd like to hear from focus on the forum to hear what your thoughts are. I would greatly appreciate any guidance! Thanks!

