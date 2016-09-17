Where to stand to throw a straight ball

If the idea is to hit the pocket and have the highest probability of carrying the hit, then we need to know a little more about your game.
Ball: Weight? Brand? Model? Speed (slow, medium, fast)
When a bowling ball hits the pocket, to carry a strike the ball has to come into the pocket at an angle of 4-7 degrees. That may not sound like a lot, but the length of the alley skews what the bowler sees. If you measure 4-7 degrees from the pins back toward the foul line, your starting position would be way off to your right.
With this in mind, your starting position will need to be as far right as you can get. The bad news, many find shooting close to the channel too spooky and never do it. I say, forget the channel.
Here's a solid way to find a good starting point. When you stand facing the foul line, your right shoulder will be roughly 10 boards right of the center of your body. If you want to shoot over the 1st arrow (5 board) and angle your shot to the pocket, then your left foot will need to be at least on the 15 board on the approach. The boards on the approach usually match up with the arrows. So the large dot in the middle of the approach is the 20 board or 4th arrow from your right. You will want to start your discovery process with your left foot one dot right of the center dot.
Think of your trajectory as a teeter-totter laying on it's side and the arrows as the fulcrum point. If you move your feet left, the other end of the trajectory will move right and vice versus.
So, if starting on the 15 board makes the ball go too far left, move your feet left to make the other end move right. If starting on 15 makes your ball go to the right, then move your feet to the right to make the other end move left. This technique also works with the 3-6-9 spare system.
Armed with this information, stand with your left toe on the 15 board on the approach and throw across the first arrow. Based on where the ball hits at the other end, move your feet accordingly. Move 1 board at a time on the approach. It will take some time, but eventually, you will discover the best place to stand so the ball has a nice angle to the 1-3 pocket. As I mentioned before, forget the channel. Pretend it doesn't exist and it won't.
People who throw big hooks, use this same mentality. The only difference, their teeter-totter is curved, not straight.
Here's a very important point. Because you throw straight and because it's not possible to stand to the right as much as you really need to, your ball MUST be rolling when it gets to the pins.
To make the ball roll properly when you deliver it, you want to keep your hand behind the ball, keep your elbow tucked in tight to your body with your thumb in the 10-11 o'clock position. Allow your arm to swing back completely relaxed. Let it come forward completely relaxed too. Don't you try to throw your ball. Let the ball's weight do all the work. All you want to do is make certain your thumb comes out cleanly before your fingers. This will cause the ball to roll properly. Any other forces you add to your delivery will have negative results. Your ball will skid or you will send it off to the right or pull it off to the left. Swing your shot, don't throw the ball.
If you relax your hand, that will relax your wrist which will relax your forearm which will relax your elbow which will relax your bicep/tricep which will relax your shoulder. Done this way, every shot will go where you aim. When shooting off the corner, this is a must.
Good luck!