BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 1: Big Guns
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 6 of 6 < 1 2 3 4 5 6
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196014 - 12/05/16 08:31 AM Re: Team 1: Big Guns [Re: Dylan585]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 749
A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville
I have been giving Richie my scores but not doing any write ups because my results of late have been depressing enough without review...:-(

180
149
194
===
523

first game, after 2 splits I pitched one in the moat (off my leg), didn't spare, then tossed 4 pretty good looking balls to bat out. The 2nd game included a split, 3 scattered strikes and 3 easies out the window. The third game was the one of interest...started with a double, then whiffed 2 spares (one a single where the ball touched the pin...LoL). THEN - I left a nine pin (six ball is a rightie that isn't a huge rev or hook player - gulp), got a strike, moved and left the 9 again, strike, move AGAIN and left the 7...then a dbl in the 10th to lose by a handful of sticks...that 194 could well have been 240something...ah well. Could be better days are a-comin' but you couldn't tell it from my results..


Edited by 6_ball_man (12/05/16 08:34 AM)
_________________________
in (decreasing) order of reaction:

Brunswick Danger Zone (new release - 1.5k dull)
Rotogrip Deranged(2k+polish)
Elite Gold Label (1.5k+polish)
Track 300T (4k+polish)
Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)


Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196062 - 12/08/16 05:19 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns [Re: Dylan585]
trekguy Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/28/08
Posts: 771
A/S/L: 56/M/Mn
178,213,247 = 638

One of these days maybe... three good games?
_________________________
Motiv Revolt Vengeance
Motiv 2Cruel
Motiv Venom Shock
Motiv Arctic Sniper
Motiv Tank

Top
#196087 - 12/13/16 02:54 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns [Re: Dylan585]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4368
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
I can now confirm you have your forum ranks...good bowling! smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 177 HS: 602 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 175

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#196091 - 12/13/16 09:38 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns [Re: Dylan585]
trekguy Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/28/08
Posts: 771
A/S/L: 56/M/Mn
Sweet! thumbsup


Edited by trekguy (12/13/16 09:39 PM)
_________________________
Motiv Revolt Vengeance
Motiv 2Cruel
Motiv Venom Shock
Motiv Arctic Sniper
Motiv Tank

Top
#196096 - 12/14/16 10:48 AM Re: Team 1: Big Guns [Re: Dylan585]
Dylan585 Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 218
A/S/L: 19/m/ny
Lets go guys!! Dominating year! Thanks for carrying me. Had a really tough first half of the season but have figured it out as of late final week is 190-253-192... I ended up taking about 100 rpm off the ball, changed my roll to more up the back, a brought my speed up
_________________________
1 sanctioned 300
Average:208

Lets get Radical!

Radical Reax (1000 Grit), Radical Reax (4000 Grit, Polished), Radical Reax Pearl, Brunswick Lt-48, Genesis "The Judge", motiv arctic sniper

Top
#196112 - 12/15/16 01:16 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns [Re: Dylan585]
trekguy Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/28/08
Posts: 771
A/S/L: 56/M/Mn
187,239,182 = 608

My inconsistency has been the only consistent thing this year.
_________________________
Motiv Revolt Vengeance
Motiv 2Cruel
Motiv Venom Shock
Motiv Arctic Sniper
Motiv Tank

Top
#196113 - 12/15/16 01:26 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns [Re: Dylan585]
trekguy Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/28/08
Posts: 771
A/S/L: 56/M/Mn
Originally Posted By: Dylan585
Lets go guys!! Dominating year! Thanks for carrying me. Had a really tough first half of the season but have figured it out as of late final week is 190-253-192... I ended up taking about 100 rpm off the ball, changed my roll to more up the back, a brought my speed up


Same... sort of. I have also been trying for more speed/less revs. Sometimes, it's awesome. Sometimes, it's a struggle. For me, it's 40+ years of old school habits to overcome... late timing, hitting up on the ball, etc. When it's there, it's a blast. Hopefully, after the holiday season, I'll have some time for some quality practice...

Congrats team!
_________________________
Motiv Revolt Vengeance
Motiv 2Cruel
Motiv Venom Shock
Motiv Arctic Sniper
Motiv Tank

Top
#196171 - 12/21/16 07:25 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns [Re: Dylan585]
Fin09 Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1127
A/S/L: 50/M/Virginia Beach, VA
Great season guys! This is my first VL title, and I've been trying since 2012. It will be weird not sending in scores for a few weeks. Merry Christmas everyone!
_________________________
Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most

Bowl up a Storm!

Top
#196279 - Today at 08:54 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns [Re: Dylan585]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 749
A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville
non VL update....

after having ONE set >600 during the 1st half of the season, I had my most solid set (still under6)...29 clean and 595. This past Thursday I had 2 600+ sets on the same day...both ended on strings...back six in AM back 5 in the PM. [shrug] Good luck during the following session, folkses and Happy New Year!!
_________________________
in (decreasing) order of reaction:

Brunswick Danger Zone (new release - 1.5k dull)
Rotogrip Deranged(2k+polish)
Elite Gold Label (1.5k+polish)
Track 300T (4k+polish)
Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)


Top
Page 6 of 6 < 1 2 3 4 5 6



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
My not so triumphant return to bowling
by RGR - Today at 05:19 PM
How do leagues work as an adult
by champ - Today at 01:07 PM
Website that list equipment for pro bowlers
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - Yesterday at 11:03 PM
Just a Question?
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - Yesterday at 09:43 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Chuck - Yesterday at 05:55 PM
The *real* reason USBC membership is important
by mmalsed - Yesterday at 04:49 PM
Oily/Dry
by W9JAB - Yesterday at 10:13 AM
Best Ball Design for a Full Roller Track Player
by nord - 12/29/16 02:45 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 12/28/16 09:37 PM
QubicaAMF acquires CDE Software
by mmalsed - 12/28/16 06:07 PM
Maybe just maybe
by W9JAB - 12/28/16 09:49 AM
2011/2012 TOC Pattern - 39 ft
by champ - 12/27/16 03:39 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2016 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.