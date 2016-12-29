Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #196278 - 05:19 PM Re: My not so triumphant return to bowling Re: VikingOfBowling] RGR

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 113

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario I to came back after about a 20 year lay off. The ball I used back then was a Columbia yellow dot it worked. A guy I knew gave me a bowling ball a couple of years ago, got it redrilled and I was back in business, NOT. I thought I threw it good, at the start my average was maybe 10-15 pin below what it used to be. But the body, time takes its toll. I could manage maybe two games then the legs and knees said that's it. I did like the game so I had to do something. Got myself checked out, had slight arthritis in both knees, probably from playing a lot of tennis and hockey when younger, but still wanted to bowl. So I started with the legs, found exercises to strengthen legs but also to be easy on the knees, amazing on how much the legs play in bowling, then arms and every other muscle I could think of that would affect my bowling. The stamina returned. I thought it was going to be an easy comeback. Then I moved. The lanes that I left were easy compared to what I am bowling on now, it was a real eye opener. Felt like a beginner, I'm not a natural so I had to relearn which I am still doing to this day. I probably do not look like anything that I looked like before. I go through every step in my mind before I start my approach. I'm getting better. Every time I league bowl I believe I have the same chance of hitting a 400 series as I do a 600, by the way what is it like to hit 600, it's been a long time, close but no cigar, but I like the game, and every time I go out there I put my best foot forward. So welcome back to the game. The bowling community members are all awesome, Don't have fear posting. I have posted some dumb stuff and I have always got a response, I take a little from everyone. I still feel like a first grader when it comes to some of the information in their posts. So again welcome back to the game and keep us posted.

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel