Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #196277 - Re: How do leagues work as an adult Re: VikingOfBowling] champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2007

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2007A/S/L: 29/M/AZ Originally Posted By: VikingOfBowling What stops everyone from just sandbagging the first 3 games, for a handicap League?



Little to nothing, in theory, considering its almost impossible to prove. But most bowlers aren't actually good enough to decide when to bowl well or not. I don't believe sandbagging exists the way so many people do.



I am interested however to see how many former 220 average bowlers are now 209 average bowlers, trying to game the new division at Nationals. Little to nothing, in theory, considering its almost impossible to prove. But most bowlers aren't actually good enough to decide when to bowl well or not. I don't believe sandbagging exists the way so many people do.I am interested however to see how many former 220 average bowlers are now 209 average bowlers, trying to game the new division at Nationals. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel